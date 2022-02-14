Pellegrini is no longer the first penalty taker

ROME – Another change of hierarchies in the Rome with regards to i penalties . The first penalty taker he is no longer Lorenzo Pellegrini, who initially took over from Jordan Veretout. The Roma captain will no longer be the one designated to kick the penalties in the game, but he has given way to Sergio Oliveira who left the ball to Tammy against Sassuolo Abraham after yet another request from the English center forward.

Initially the first penalty taker of Roma was Veretout. After the errors however against Zorya and Juventus, in the first leg, he gave way to Pilgrims. Who retired after the wrong penalty in the match against Juve, but this time at home. In its place Sergio Oliveira who scored the penalty against Cagliari.

In the match against Sassuolo, however, the Portuguese was also forced to leave the balloon to Abraham who already from the first penalties beaten by Roma this season had insistently asked to be able to kick them. So yesterday Pellegrini after the whistle of Guide took the ball from the hands of the former Porto midfielder handing it over to Abraham which did not fail. Goal and thanks to Oliveira, but some doubts remain about the methods of choosing the penalty taker. An attitude on the pitch that the Mourinho staffalso by virtue of the choice made in training. Sergio Oliveira remains the first penalty shooter of Roma.