Pellegrino is silver again in the sprint

The 31-year-old from Aosta repeats the second place in Pyeongchang 2018 and closes behind Klaebo: he is the sixth medal for Italy in this winter Olympics

Like in Pyeongchang 2018, Federico Pellegrino is silver in the cross country skiing to Beijing 2022. In the men’s free technique sprint final, the 31-year-old closes in second place behind the unattainable Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo: the Norwegian starts strong, puts himself in front of everyone immediately and repeats after the gold in Korea, while the bronze goes to the Russian Alexander Terentev. For theItaly is the sixth medal in this winter Olympics.

Company of Federico Pellegrinowhich gives Italy the sixth medal a Beijing 2022, the fourth silver of this winter review for the blue expedition. The 31-year-old must surrender, as in Pyeongchang 2018, only to the eternal Johannes Klaebo, who replicates the gold won in Korea. The Italian tries in the final meters, but the Norwegian is unattainable and deservedly wins, albeit with a small gap.

The ride of Pilgrim starts in the morning, with the sixth place in the qualifiers at 4 “52 from Chanavat: it will be with the Frenchman that the blue will engage in a duel in the quarterfinals, won by 35 cents in front of the transalpine. In the semifinal, the Italian triumphs anticipating by 0 “6 Klaebo, igniting the final and the head to head for the gold. In the final act, however, the Norwegian starts strong, sets his pace from the middle of the race, after a first part with the compact group, and accelerates. On the last straight, Pellegrino tries to flank Klaebo but he fails to beat the Olympic champion, who repeats himself with a time of 2’58 “06, with the 31-year-old from Aosta second at 0” 26. The Russian Alexander Terentev completes the podium in front of Maki, fifth Maltsev and sixth Svensson.

For Pellegrino it is the second Olympic medal after the one, always silver, won at Pyeongchang 2018. A real undertaking, which gives another satisfaction to the Italian expedition to Beijing 2022.