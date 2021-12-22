Pellet, bioethanol, wood, electric and gas stoves for the home: the best brands

Decorated tree, ready nativity scene. Bought gifts and lighted candles. What is needed now to better face Christmas is one among many stoves for the home on the market. Pellet, wood or electric, gas or bioethanol? It all depends on the budget available and other variables, such as the size of the room to be heated, its furnishings and other variables. Pellet devices, for example, are the most ecological of all, but also the most expensive. The wood-burning ones are also respectful of the environment, but without a suitable flue they risk filling the living room with smoke.

To choose between the models of stoves for the home, you must first understand how they work. Those a pellets they heat the house with the combustion of dried sawdust, the pellets in fact. They are the least polluting and consume less than the others: one refill per day is sufficient. Then there are those wood, ideal for creating a rustic atmosphere even in the city, while saving money on bill. Devices a bioethanol they are increasingly in demand, because they do not require wood to burn and do not produce smoke. To make them work, the electric current is enough to operate the fan and bioethanol, an ecological liquid fuel created with the fermentation of vegetables. Always possible to buy great classics, such as stoves gas or electric, capable of quickly heating small rooms when radiators are not enough. Pellet stoves for the home The Eleonora stove by Qlima Among the most powerful pellet stoves for the home there is Eleonora, branded Qlima, capable of heating up to 200 square meters. It is also a safe device, with protection anti-overheating, smoke extractor and temperature sensor adjustable with thermostat. The fan is a five speeds and has several functions, including turbo and eco to save energy. It weighs 82 kg and has a power of 8.24 kw, with an hourly consumption of 1.4 kg per hour. The measurements are 47 x 47.6 x89.9 cm. The Courmayeur stove of San Marco Steel coated, with technical ceramic glass and cast iron crucible, the pellet stove Courmayeur from Saint Mark it is a favorite of those looking at design. It is ventilated and has an electronic control unit with five power levels, also equipped with a digitized control. It has a thermal power of 7.92 kw, with an efficiency of up to 95% at reduced power. The maximum autonomy can be up to 19 hours in eco mode and the tank capacity is 15 kg. It measures 43x46x91 cm, for a total weight of 70 kg. Available in three colors: white, burgundy and ivory. Wood burning stoves for the house Prity stove Among the stoves for the home a wood, one of the most popular is that of Prity, made of high thickness steel and coated with Rembrantin paints, resistant to high temperatures. The combustion chamber consists of a cast iron base plate, removable for cleaning, and an internal surface with brick 3 cm for a more rustic touch. Ceramic glass withstands temperatures up to 1000 ° C. Its dimensions are 45x38x76 cm and the maximum power is 13 kw. It weighs 74 kg and is sold together with a wooden crate packaging. Super Junior Nordic stove The stove Super Junior from Nordic it is the best choice for those who do not have too much space available. The model is small: 36 × 41.7 × 77.1 cm. The power is 5 kw, ideal for heating a room of small or medium size. The head is in cast iron, as are the main openings. The knobs, on the other hand, are in chromed brass. It weighs 64 kg. Bioethanol stoves for the home Ruby Elegance stove by Tecno Air System The stove Ruby Elegance from Tecno Air System, running a bioethanol, it does not need a chimney: it is perfect for any type of apartment. It leaves no residues or materials to be disposed of and therefore does not need frequent maintenance or cleaning. Made of ceramic, painted in black, it has a power of 23 kw, for an autonomy of six or seven hours. The weight is 24.5 kg. Zibro Rs-2222 stove Comes from Japan the bioethanol stove Rs-2222 from Zibro. It is portable and needs no installation or chimney. To turn it on, just turn the knob, which makes it safer than heaters with glow plugs. It is equipped with systems of shockproof safety And anti-overheating. Works with all stove fuels, but the manufacturer recommends toyotomi, toyotomi plus, toyotomi prime and toyotomi clear brands. The tank has a capacity of four liters: it is a stove suitable for small rooms. Its autonomy can be up to 16 hours. Household gas stoves Olimpia stove by Splendid The best-selling gas stove on Amazon is the model Olympia branded Splendid. It is designed with infrared technology, to quickly heat rooms and not disperse heat, and with double integrated security system. It switches off automatically if it produces more than 1.5% carbon dioxide and the gas supply is blocked if the device accidentally stops working. You can select three power levels – 1200, 2800 or 4200 watts – with which the stove, thanks to its tangential fan, heats the whole environment homogeneously. In painted steel, its dimensions are 40.5x13x63 cm and the weight is just 4 kg. Eco 45 stove by Sicar Safety is one of the most important criteria by which to choose a gas stove. Even the second device we have selected, Eco-45 from Sicar, is equipped with a safety system that is activated when the percentage of carbon dioxide in the air reaches 1.5% or when the pilot flame goes out. The thermal power reaches 4100 watts. It weighs 6 kg and measures 14 × 42.5 × 64 cm. Electric household stoves Pro Breeze ceramic fan heater Low power consumption and two power levels (1200 or 2000 watts), the ceramic fan heater of Pro Breeze it is one of the best heaters for heating small rooms such as the office or the bedroom. It weighs only 1.75 kg and measures 18.5 × 15.5 × 26.2 cm. His automatic swing 60 ° ensures uniform heat distribution, which can be monitored by an adjustable thermostat. It switches off automatically in case of overheating. Eco Rapid heater by Imetec The heater Eco Rapid from Imetec manages to heat the temperature of rooms up to 60 square meters, more than the average of many electrical devices. Activated the Eco function guarantees a energy saving up to 40%. It can be set on four temperature levels, more or less hot, and is therefore useful not only for the colder months but also for mid-seasons. One of the features that make it more popular is that it is a lot silent, even when set at maximum power. It measures 64.8 × 12.5 × 40.7cm and can reach a power of 2000 watts.