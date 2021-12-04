Pellet stove bonus, how much it offers as a refund and how to get it

What are the salient points of the so-called Bonus pellet stove and what needs to be done to be able to take advantage of the advantages it entails. The details.

Bonus pellet stove, it is an excellent opportunity to be able to have an economic return from an expense that many think they will do during the cold season. This really represents something unmissable for all those who fall within the category of this coverage.

So let’s see how the Bonus pellet stove works. Everything is included within the so-called Superbonus 110% on the renovations of a property we own, be it an apartment, an attic or a single-family home, as required by the 2022 Budget Law.

The Bonus pellet stove (or even wood, ed.) Provides for the purchase of a similar heating system and is considered in the same way as renovation and energy requalification works. It can also be used as a discount in the related invoice and as a credit transfer, as reported by multiple sources.

Pellet stove bonus, how to get it

There are obviously of the requirements that must be respected. Among these, the purchase of the system is required in conjunction with the home renovation or redevelopment interventions. Buying a stove subsequently will result in automatic exclusion from the bonus coverage.

You may also be interested in: Furniture Bonus, there is a huge advantage in it: pay half

The same it can be combined with the eco-bonus, which can yield a discount of 65% of what is the final expenditure incurred if the same does not go beyond the maximum amount not to exceed 30 thousand euros. With the pure renovation bonus it is possible to purchase a stove, regardless of its power supply and operating mode. In this case, the discount is 50% but for expenses of up to 96 thousand euros.

You may also be interested in: Water bonus, there are a thousand euros in reimbursement: how to get it

You may also be interested in: Gas and electricity bonus, to whom it is entitled: it takes away from you 245 euros to pay

And both of them offer a tax deduction in the form of annual installment repayment for ten years to the IBAN indicated when submitting the application. A fundamental thing to do will be to keep all invoices and documentation that will officially certify the disbursements incurred and the relative period in which this occurred.