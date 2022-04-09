Peña gives his 1st HR in GL and Astros beat
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jeremy Pena hit his first major league homer while his parents were being interviewed on the broadcast, Kyle Tucker knocked her out of the park twice and the Houston Astros routed the Los Angeles Angels 13-6 on Friday. .
Houston finished with six home runs, including by José Altuve, Aledmys Díaz and Alex Bregman. It’s the 16th time they’ve hit at least six homers in the same game, and five of those have been since 2019. In all, they had 14 hits.
Jared Walsh had three hits and drove in two runs for the Angels.
Peña, the Dominican rookie chosen by Houston at shortstop after the signing of Carlos Correa by Minnesota, had his first major league hit with a single in the second inning. He then led off the seventh with a drive that went to left-center field as his parents gave an interview to Apple TV + from the stands.
His compatriot Rafael Montero (1-0) scored the win while fellow Dominican Oliver Ortega (0-1) took the loss.
For the Astros, Venezuelan José Altuve 4-1, with one run scored and two produced. Cubans Yordan Álvarez 4-1, with one run scored and one RBI; Aledmys Díaz 4-2, with two runs scored and two RBIs. The Dominicans Jeremy Peña 5-3, with one run scored and one produced; José Siri 4-2, with two runs scored. Puerto Rican Martín Maldonado 3-0, with a run scored.