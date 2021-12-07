“Penalized for what was ok in Brazil”

During last month’s Brazilian GP, ​​Verstappen drove Hamilton off the track at Turn 4 when the Brit tried to overtake outside, but the incident was not investigated, with race director Michael Masi deciding to do not report the fact to the commissioners.

This precedent created apprehension in the paddock, both inside and outside the Mercedes team, because it left the drivers with doubts about what would be lawful to do and what not, but above all about how things would be handled in the future. .

A subsequent meeting, held before the Qatar Grand Prix, was also unable to produce a conclusive answer.

Last Sunday’s Saudi Arabian GP saw Verstappen and Hamilton cross paths again, and the Red Bull driver again took his rival off the track in the title race on two separate occasions.

The first time, the issue was resolved by Masi without involving the commissioners, because Red Bull agreed to line up Verstappen in third position behind Hamilton after the second red flag.

On the second occasion, the Dutchman received a five-second penalty for gaining advantage off the track, after his first attempt to restore position to Hamilton triggered a contact and in the second he immediately overtook Hamilton, not fulfilling the request. of the commissioners.

After the race, Verstappen compared the accident in Jeddah to his move by going unpunished in Brazil, because both drivers ended up off the track, and he thought it was strange that everything was ok at Interlagos and that it was worth a penalty in Arabia. .

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, make contact as they battle for the lead Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Of course, like in Brazil, I braked late, and I think I got a little off the line at some point,” said Verstappen. “I lost him for a moment, so I went wide, but he didn’t make the corner either, so we both went out, and I don’t think it’s right that I was penalized afterwards, even if it went like that.”

“I find it interesting that I am the one who received the penalty when we both went out of the white lines. In Brazil it was fine and now suddenly I get a penalty for the same thing.”

Read also:

Verstappen, who received an additional 10-second penalty for colliding with Hamilton at Turn 27, said he didn’t want to dwell too much on the events in Saudi Arabia. But he reiterated that it is a shame that talking about penalties has once again overshadowed the race, just as the two title contenders will arrive at the final round in Abu Dhabi on equal points.

“You could clearly see that we both didn’t make the corner, but that’s okay. Also, I don’t want to spend too much time on it. We have to keep going,” he added. “We are level on points and I think it’s really exciting, for the whole championship and for Formula 1 in general.”

“But I said it on the return lap, I think lately we are talking more about white lines and sanctions than about real Formula 1 races, and I think this is a shame.”