penalties for those who do not pay

The Collection machine has restarted. And even in the face of minor debts, the tax authorities take decisive action. And the risk of fines is very high.

The new year has just begun but the fiscal agenda will not wait for taxpayers to fully recover from the holiday season. Indeed, the March of the Collection begins immediately after the end of the holiday period, which will close on January 6 with the Epiphany. As early as the 10th of the month, in fact, the Revenue Agency will start knocking on the doors of Italians to demand payment of the due, especially in terms of quarterly contributions. And be careful, because 2022 will also be the year of fiscal tightening. The government has decided to act decisively to combat tax evasion and, for this reason, it will not limit itself to a crackdown on the use of cash.

During the toughest period of the pandemic, the tax authorities had applied a sort of debt amortization, deferring the payment terms and in some cases canceling the oldest tax bills. Now the situation has radically changed: the collection machine was back in operation at the end of last summer and taxpayers, despite the objective difficulties brought about by the ongoing emergency period, were able to count on only a minimal extension. Nor is it valid for everyone. The appointment with the tax authorities, therefore, can no longer be postponed. Taking into account that even the requests for debt repayments will return to the pre-crisis setting.

Beware of these fines: one forgetfulness is enough for the sting of the tax authorities

Tax, January deadlines: what to keep in mind

So watch out for the calendar. Attention to tax deadlines is essential if you do not want to incur very heavy penalties. They would be at any time, even more so in an emergency context that is still so accentuated. In this sense, January 31 is only the deadline: the agenda starts as early as 10 January, when the deadline for the payment of quarterly contributions to INPS by domestic employers will be established. The rest will be deferred to the end of the month, except for the regularization of the 2021 VAT deposit, scheduled for January 26, 2022. After that, the date of 31 will be circled with a large red marker. Net of all the economic difficulties. At the end of January, in fact, the payment of the registration tax on the lease agreements ratified on 1 January will fall.

Electronic invoice, what the tax authorities can control: who really trembles

The rest of the tax deadlines will concern the payment of taxes such as the Rai license fee, for all those who have not already received it in the electricity bill. The same deadline (January 31) will also cover those who have not yet paid the 9 euro tax valid for the months from January to October. Also pay attention to the reporting, explained by the Revenue Agency with the message of 12 November last. Electricity companies, in fact, must electronically report those who have not honored the payment of the tax, even if they have a TV at home. Failure to communicate would result in a 30 euro fine. This is why companies have raised the bar of attention, while the Revenue Agency has strengthened the sanctions front. For those who are not in compliance with the tax as of January 31st, the fines could reach up to 540 euros. The same for those who do not have an electric utility and do not provide via F24 by January 31st. Considering that the total amount of the fee is 90 euros per year, it is clear that being smart is not worth it.