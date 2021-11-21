Penalties or penalties? The slow motion of Lazio-Juventus and Fiorentina-Milan

A very hot day yesterday for the referees in Serie A: many cases were discussed, especially in the two big-matches of the day, Lazio-Juventus, where two penalties were whistled in favor of the Bianconeri (later transformed by Bonucci) and Fiorentina-Milan , which ended with a 4-3 pyrotechnic for the viola and where both clubs claimed a penalty. How did they arbitrate then Beautiful at the Olimpico and Guida al Franchi? The “promotion” comes from Luca Marelli. The former referee from Como issues his verdicts both in Dazn, where he is a real-time moviolist from this year, and on social networks.

For Marelli there are both penalties for Juventus

It starts from Lazio-Juventus and it is singular that perhaps never as yesterday, in recent times, there has been such a unanimous opinion in the media in judging the decisions of referee Di Bello as correct. Only Sarri was angry talking about “rigorino” (“it is the first penalty that is whistled from the back, Cataldi is in front of Morata”) while all the newspapers agree with the referee. Even Marelli is no exception: even the first is a clear penalty. Cataldi landslide on Morata in the first half, Reina on Chiesa in the second: in both cases Di Bello’s decision to indicate the disk is correct.

He is a very good guide in Fiorentina-Milan according to Marelli

Then we move on to Fiorentina-Milan with two episodes that prompted the teams to ask for a penalty kick. Marelli explains: “There are two episodes to be reviewed. The penalty requested by Milan, with the crossing of legs in the area. Had it been whistled there would have been no intervention from VAR, it is negligent intervention. The penalty on Saponara? Had it been given, he would have gone to the VAR, Saponara is looking for Messias’ leg. Very good Guide “.

