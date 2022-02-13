penalty given to Lazio, the Var saves Duties in Naples

Not enough the match of Piccinini (vote 5) , its qualities are perhaps overestimated. The rigor that he assigns to Lazio goes against the spirit of the game (it is a contact due to a not guilty dynamic) but above all against what Rocchi dictates (“stop to penalties”) that some problems are creating him (interpretations that have become too much wavy).

Exaggerated

Soumaoro, to take a position, spreads his arm and hits Zaccagni in the face, who is behind him. The Bologna player is on the restart, he has possession of the ball, but there is contact with the opponent. Piccinini is close and whistles the penalty, which is not invented (in midfield do not even think about sanctioning an action like this) but whose dynamic is strange, closer to a game clash. In short, it is not rigor and certainly far from the canons that the designer Rocchi is trying to instill in his boys.

Regular

If there are few doubts about the regularity of the 2-0 goal (on the pass of Luis Alberto, Zaccagni is kept in the game by Medel and Theate), there was a need for a VAR control (and after Atalanta-Fiorentina, the image which clarifies came immediately) on 3-0: it is still Medel and Kasius who keep Lazzari in play (who will then give the ball to Zaccagni) on Luis Alberto’s pass.

Var

Orsato (vote 6) He can do nothing about rigor (sin), for the rest only checks.