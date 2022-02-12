“Penalty? Let’s not argue. Napoli turned on, they sent us out of the loop with the dribble. We have a regret, we could have won it”

Farris post press conference Napoli-Inter. Finish the match Napoli Interspeaks in Spalletti conference for Napoli football after the match of the 25th matchday of the Serie A calendar FootballNapoli24 la live lecture by Farris.

“How satisfied are we? A lot, the game had gone badly with a penalty that we don’t discuss. Napoli got on with the stadium, it wasn’t easy to keep up and in the first half we suffered. In the second half you showed character and quality, in the to take it back and in dominating at times, lowering the team. Maybe we have a bit of regret, we could have looked for an opportunity to win it with conviction. We were criticized for managing the race, but we showed maturity.

Scudetto candidacy? I believe that the signal is the holding of the pitch in a difficult situation, we weren’t worried at -7 and we won’t be tomorrow. The calendar is correct, but it is a championship where Spezia wins away from home, you risk stumbling like us with Venice. There is not only Juventus, we must face all matches in the same way.

Dzeko? Edin is a strongly wanted player, different from Lukaku and who has changed the way we play. He knows how to score, today a pearl. But I would also say that Lautaro suffered and sacrificed himself, when the non-possession phase passes from the two forwards then the teammates follow.

Naples? A strong team, they tried to use their best weapons. Their dribble every now and then sent us out of the loop, we had a midweek after the derby: in the end they dropped and we didn’t “