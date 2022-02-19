Penalty taker, number one star and mandatory departure date

According to L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain is willing to make concessions in a new card to try to renew Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé showed on the pitch that he will not put the definition of his future before the interests of Paris Saint-Germainalthough there are now just over three months to go until the end of his contract with the club, but, according to the French newspaper L’Equipe, the parisians will still try a new card to try to renew with the striker and they seem willing to make many concessions.

According to the newspaper, PSG consider offering Mbappe ‘number 1 star’ spot in squad. This means, in practice, that the team would begin to play around the attacker, something that does not happen today. Proof of this was the player’s position change shortly after Neymar entered the field against him Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe Getty Images

When coach Maurício Pochettino sent the Brazilian onto the field, Neymar immediately seized the left side of the attack and Mbappé moved to the right.. Precisely in a move by the Frenchman in his old role, receiving a pass from Neymar, the Parisian number 7 scored the winning goal.

Also, according to the post, it is not ruled out that the player is offered the position of official penalty taker. Even if this isn’t a requirement of the athlete, taking the position wouldn’t be a bother. Currently, the role belongs to Lionel Messi.

Another point that has upset the striker is the delays of some South American players in their arrival at training. The newspaper noted that, behind the scenes, Mbappe questioned the club’s ability to manage its stars and “impose very high-level demands.”

The newspaper also pointed out that the signing of Sergio Ramos also bothered the striker, not because of the defender himself, but because of the signal that the club sent when hiring a 35-year-old athlete when he was trying to convey to the French an idea of ​​a long-term project in football.

The report also indicates that PSG are willing to offer Mbappé a new two-year contract.but with the promise that the Frenchman will be transferred during the main window of 2023.

For it, directors would be open to accepting an ‘affordable termination clause’in addition to a bonus of 25 million euros for the signing of the new bond.

While the directors try to renew the contract, Mbappé should be one of the figures of Paris Saint-Germain in the match against Nanteswhich takes place this Saturday, February 19, at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, and will be broadcast on ESPN on Star+.