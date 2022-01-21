PenDrive Avengers, with these USB sticks you will make every fan happy

Here is the gimmick that will make Marvel fans happy, the USB sticks of Avengers, we are talking about a PenDrive, indeed a real superhero themed series. You can find them on Amazon, let’s see what they are.

PenDrive Avenrgers, here they are

On the portal of the online shopping giant you will have to search for the following wording:

PenDrive Anime Cartoon 4G / 8G / 16G / 32G / 64G USB2.0 Cute Creative High Speed ​​Portable Personality Waterproof (4GB, A7)

In reality, however, there is nothing souls in this one Avengers pendrive, we are in fact talking about the characters of the Marvel comics and the film series that began in 2008 with the film Iron Man. And it is the character played by Robert Downey jr who plays the lion’s share, given that 5 different pendrives are dedicated to him. But let’s see in detail what it is.

We have the pen of Iron Man related to his mask, both in red and yellow and the completely silver version, then there are two other pendrives, one for the right hand and the other for the left. Finally we have that of the Stark reactor. The other available pendrives are Captain America’s shield, the fist of Hulk and Thor’s hammer. As for the memory cuts and prices, the cost changes according to the superhero, but basically start at 20 euros for 4GB, then there are cuts from 8 GB, 16 GB and finally 32 GB for a maximum cost of 34 euros. . The Stark reactor is the most expensive of all.

