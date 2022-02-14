Penelope Cruz and Adam Driver star in Michael Mann’s film

Filming in Italy of the biopic on the life of Enzo Ferrariwith an extraordinary cast that will bring to life the incredible story of a man who created an empire from nothing.

In the role of Laurathe wife of the great entrepreneur, we will see the Oscar winner Penelope Cruzwhich recently won the prestigious Goya award for his touching performance in the film ‘MadresParalelas‘from Pedro Almodovar. Penelope Cruz also earned a 2022 Oscar nomination for this role.

The character of Enzo Ferrari will be played by the very popular Adam Driverrecently seen in two films directed by Ridley Scott: ‘The Last Duel‘ And ‘Hous ofGucci ‘ and launched a few years ago, among the movie stars, from the sequel to ‘Star Wars’.

Lina Lyou burnthe Ferrari lover, will be played bylla young and talented Shailene Woodleywhich we enjoyed in the award-winning series’Big Little Lies‘(produced and performed by colleagues and friends Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon).

The director of the biopic ‘Ferrari’ is a real giant, Michael Mannwhich has given the cinema beautiful films such as’Collateral‘,’ Aviator ‘,’Heat – The Challenge ‘,’ Miami Vice ‘,’The last one of the Mohicans’, ‘Ali’.

We just have to wait for news on the new arrivals in the stellar cast of this biopic dedicated to the genius of Maranello.

Photo Credits: Shutterstock.com

