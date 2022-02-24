Penélope Cruz and her skin, hair, makeup and body beauty secrets

And yes, if we take a look at their beauty looks on red carpetalmost always highlights her eyes with black and brown shadows or in some cases, she opts for lipsticks vibrant and subdued shadows. Good for Penelope!

Varied and fresh food

another one of his beauty secrets to keep your silhouette, skin and hair beautiful, it is your balanced, organic and healthy. The actress has for breakfast eggs, fruit, cereals, spelled toasts and sometimes celery juice. “I also take some natural supplements and drink an organic protein shake. I love organic Arabica coffee with almond milk, but I don’t drink more than two a day, ”she says in the interview to Elle Canada.

What’s in your fridge and cupboard? Organic fruit and vegetables, free-range meat and fish, quinoa, pasta, brown rice, coconut sugar, stevia and chocolate.

“I love to eat healthy. I don’t follow a particular diet, but I love organic and healthy food.” – Penelope Cruz

TIP G: ever since I was a teenager, Penelope Cruz had a favorite perfume, ‘La Nuit Trésor’, by Lancome. From her notes, we know that the actress likes oriental scents with accents of vanilla and flowers.

Anything else you should know about Penelope Cruz? Yes, he is a fan of reading about health. I am constantly reading about nutrition and medicine, especially when it comes to hormones. I have learned a lot over the past few years from doctors like Habib Sadeghi, Nigma Talib, Valentín Fuster, and Dominique Fradin-Read, and I am so grateful for the incredible knowledge they share,” he tells she.

Simple, classic and natural care is Penelope Cruz’s best kept secret. Getty Images

No doubt Penelope You know well that beauty care comes from within, and from a balance in your entire lifestyle!