Penélope Cruz and the desire for a musical with Javier Bardem: “It would be a dream with my husband”

The next film by Penélope Cruz it could be a musical. This was revealed by the Spanish actress herself, who after appreciating the singing performance of Javier Bardem in Being the Ricardos alongside Nicole Kidman, she expressed the desire to try her hand at the same genre with her husband.

Couple in work as in life, Penélope Cruz And Javier Bardem they have been married for twelve years and have so far six collaborations in Ham, ham, Trémula meat, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Counselor – The attorney, Escobar – The charm of evil And Everybody knows. A filmography that crosses almost all genres – ranging from the dramatic to the erotic, from the sentimental comedy to the thriller, up to the biographical – and in which only one musical together is missing.

Penélope Cruz’s passion for music

«I saw his performance in Being the Ricardos and it was experiencing what I have experienced while touring Nine – the actress told the magazine Entertainment Tonight -. I had no idea I could sing, but Rob Marshall convinced me that I could do it after some rehearsals ». Since childhood Penélope Cruz she cultivated a passion for dance, singing and music in general: «I danced for 18 years. I studied ballet and am a huge fan of the world of dance and music. It is such a powerful art for me, even more than cinema ».

The dream of a couple musical

“The genre of the musical for me it is a dream! I’ve only made a film of that type, I’d like to have another chance in the future “, added the artist, before expressing the desire to make one with her husband. Javier Bardem. “We have to do a musical together. Everyone had a positive reaction when I talked about it ». If then to direct them were the director-pygmalion Pedro Almodóvar, the dream would be truly complete.