Penelope Cruz | career | film | husband

Penelope Cruz


Penelope Cruz is the protagonist of Madres Paralelas, the latest film by Pedro Almodovar. Let’s find out more about his career and private life.

Penelope Cruz, film and career

Penelope Cruz, Spanish model and actress, she was born on April 28, 1974. She won the Oscar in 2009 for Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​she has often worked alongside Pedro Almodovar. And he has collected countless awards. After the debut in Ham ham by Bigas Luna, when she was only 17, she never stopped. And three times she was nominated for an Oscar: in addition to Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​her triumph as best supporting actress, she was also nominated for Volver – Tornare and for Nine. Penelope Cruz’s best films include Don’t Move by Sergio Castellitto (a BAFTA Award, three Goya Awards, a Prix Interprétation Féminine at the Cannes Film Festival and a David di Donatello), and all films directed by Pedro Almodovar: Flesh trémula, All about my mother, Volver – To return, The broken embraces, The passing lovers, Dolor y gloria. For the last film, Madres paralelas, he won the Volpi Cup. Awarded a star on the Los Angeles Walk of Fame, she won an Emmy for the role of Donatella Versace in American Crime Story.

In her first role, she won the Goya Award. While the second film in which he took part, Belle Époque, won the Oscar for best foreign film. The film that really launched her in the Olympus of Hollywood stars is though All about my mother by Pedro Almodovar. In America, the first films he starred in are Blow with Johnny Depp, Gothika with Halle Berry, Woman’s Game with Charlize Theron. She was the first Spanish nominated for an Oscar as Best Actress in a Leading Role (for Volver).

Penelope Cruz: private life

Penelope Cruz is married to Javier Bardem. Together since 2007, the two got married in 2010. Before Bardem, the actress was linked to composer Nacho Cano, Tom Cruise and Matthew McConaughey. Penelope Cruiz has two children, both by Javier Bardem: Leonardo (2011) and Luna (2013).

