Penélope Cruz coincides with Selena Gómez and they make this dress fashionable

The capes return to the red carpet, and actresses Penélope Cruz and Selena Gómez have worn them with the elegance that characterizes themto. Layered dresses have become the favorite trend for this season. It is an elegant and nostalgic garment in itself. The big fashion houses have launched collections of dresses with asymmetric layers, with printed fabrics, transparencies, simple cuts and glitter, among others, demonstrating that the layers have returned to be the protagonists of the great carpets.

The actress of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has been one of the first to dazzle last week at the ‘Critics Choice Awards 2022’, where she wore an impressive red dress with which she has been crowned one of the best dressed of the event. Selena Gómez’s design, made of silk and signed by Louis Vuitton, features an original halter neckline with an opening and jewel detailing that is completed with a cape that slightly covers the shoulders and reaches the floor. With a pink-toned makeup created with products from her beauty firm, Rare Beauty, the artist has once again demonstrated the power of the red dress as a winning garment when it comes to building iconic looks. To complement this garment, the artist avoided any flashy jewelry so as not to take away the prominence of the dress and in her hair, she wore a low ponytail with a side parting, which gave the outfit more elegance.

But Selena Gómez has not been the only one who has fallen for the elegance of a dress with layers. The Spanish actress Penélope Cruz also opted for a garment of this style at the Santa Bárbara Film Festival. The protagonist of ‘Parallel Mothers’ is preparing for the Oscars, but in the meantime, she reiterated her trust in Chanel (the firm of which she is an ambassador) to wear a burgundy dress with a cape and avant-garde neckline from the Métiers collection d’art 2021/2022, which is the most traditional collection of the French house. The design is made of tweed fabric and has a skirt with a long train that is gathered behind the neck like a cape. Penélope Cruz accompanied her dress with long earrings and a large brooch on her chest, with matching lip makeup and a high bun elegantly finishing off her styling. The Spaniard is nominated for an Oscar as best actress for Pedro Almodovar’s new film, while her husband, Javier Bardem, was nominated for playing the Cuban actor and musician Desi Arnaz in ‘Being the Ricardos’. “I am very happy, very impressed, I did not expect it. It was a very difficult year, with such good cinema. To be nominated for a film by Pedro, to be nominated at the same time as Javier, seems incredible to me”, said the actress.

Penelope Cruz/ Agency

Penélope Cruz and Selena Gómez know that layered dresses recall that Hollywood nostalgia, and make them look elegant and successful, capable of setting trends, even beyond what they wear, because they have plenty of talent.