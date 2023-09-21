Penelope Cruz confesses her most surprising story on a shoot

Penelope Cruz’s route anthill He left no one indifferent. Pablo Motos asked him to tell his strangest story And the actress surprised with her statement about a director, whose identity she did not reveal. “At the first meeting he asked me if I would eat the character’s clothes if I didn’t like his costume.”He assured.

Connected

At first, no one, including the presenter, understood what Penelope Cruz said. However, it continued and the reasons given were: Another actress who worked with that director literally ate the costumes, And it was no joke, okay The Spanish woman was able to verify that, indeed, her professional colleague had ingested these clothes, Which was a serious blow to filming.

Story of Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas also shared his strangest experience, which was not as surprising as Penélope Cruz’s but was not ruined either. it was about An actor who always had a character on the film set who was dedicated to spreading sunshine Where he passed through. Since it could not be otherwise, laughter erupted on the set. The man from Málaga recognized it The production team had to ask him to stop doing this,

danger of social networks

Luxury poster presenting the event also included Oscar Martínez, but he assures he doesn’t have any crazy experiences to share, After addressing that topic, Pablo Motos asked the guests about another contemporary topic, social networks. “I read almost nothing about him, neither good nor bad.”Penelope Cruz explained.