Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger, Glenn Close, Olivia Wilde… Rain of stars at the San Sebastian Film Festival

Glenn Close will chair the Official Jury of the 70th edition of the most important Film Festival in our country, which is becoming more and more internationally relevant

MADRID, Sep. 2 (CHANCE) –

The San Sebastian Film Festival continues to heat up its engines and, a few days before kicking off its 70th edition, it has confirmed that the prestigious actress Glenn Close will preside over the Official Jury, thus joining the long list of prestigious filmmakers, performers, screenwriters, and producers who have confirmed their presence at the event, which gains in relevance and international prestige year after year.

In addition to Juliette Binoche Y David Cronenbergwhich will collect the edition’s Donostia Awards, will travel to San Sebastián to present their latest star films such as Penélope Cruz, Ricardo Darín, Diane Kruger, Olivia Wilde, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vicky Krieps, Liam Neeson, Noémie Merlant, Nahuel Pérez Biscayart Y Hannah Schygullaamong other figures.

As for the most relevant directors of the moment, many of them will be present at the event with their latest productions, such as Sebastian Lelio (TheWonder), Ulrich Seidl with the actor George Fiedrich (Spartas), Hong Sang-soo (walk up), Wang Chao (A Woman) and Christophe Honore, along with the actors Vincent Lacoste Y Paul Kircher (Le Lycéen) competing for the Golden Shell in the Official Section, which will close Neil Jordan (Marlowe).

With a strong presence of French cinema – represented by the filmmaker claire denisdirector, actor and screenwriter louis garrel, Francois Ozon either thomas savior – the Asian industry – with names like Hong Sangsoo, Hirokazu Koreeda either Takayuki Fukata – and Latin American cinematography – Santiago Mitre, Diego Lerman, Laura Mora, Manuel Abramovich and a long etcetera – Spanish cinema will undoubtedly have an important weight.

Thus, national cinema will be present in the Official Section, with the opening film, ‘Model 77’, and will be attended by Alberto Rodriguez Y Rafa Cobosbeside Javier Gutierrez, Miguel Herran, Jesus Carroza, Fernando Tejero Y Catherine Sopelana; in ‘South’ Vicky Luengo, Pol Lopez and Ilyass El Ouahdani will accompany Mikel Gurrea; to present ‘Wild Sunflowers’ will travel Jaime Rosales beside Anna Castillo, Oriol Pla, Carolina Yuste either Solo Manolo.

Pillar Dovecote will present ‘La Maternal’ together with Angela Cervantes Y Carla Quilez; ‘The Rite of Spring’ will feature Fernando Franco, Valeria Sorolla, Telmo Irureta Y Emma Suarez; Isabel Coixett It will be accompanied by the protagonists of ‘The Yellow Roof’; and the five directors and various performers of the ‘Blackout’ series will attend: Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Raul Arevalo, Isa Campo, Alberto Rodriguez, Isaki Lacuesta, Patricia Lopez Arnaiz, Maria Vazquez, Ainhoa ​​Santamaria, Miguel Fernandez either Louis Callejo.

Juan Diego Botto will present his directorial debut, ‘In the margins’, together with louis tosar and the Donostia Award Penelope Cruzwhich will collect the National Film Award on Saturday. Oriol Paul will do the same with ‘The crooked lines of God’, accompanied by Barbara Lennie, Eduard Fernandez Y Loreto Mauleon.

In the two galas of RTVE, they will travel to San Sebastián, for ‘Historias para no Cuenta’, the director Cesc Gay beside Chino Darin, Veronica Echegui, Javier Rey Y Nora Navas, and for ‘The walls speak’, the filmmaker Carlos Saura. To present the series ‘Fácil’, premiere of the Movistar Plus+ Gala, the creator will travel Anna R.Costa along with the performers Natalia de Molina, Anna Marchessi Y Carolina Coria Castillo.

The Velodrome films will also have a high musical component. For ‘Feeling it a lot’, they will visit San Sebastián Joaquin Sabina Y Leiva together with the director, Fernando León de Aranoa; Fermin Muguruza will be escorted by Ariadna Gil, Antonio de la Torre, Itziar Ituño, Darko Peric Y Mary Cruickshank to premiere ‘Black is Beltza II: Ainhoa’; Y Paco Leon will count to present ‘Rainbow’ with Dora, Carmen Maura, Carmen Machi, Luis Bermejo, Ayax Pedrosa, Wekaforé Y Hovik Keuchkerian.