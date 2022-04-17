Penélope Cruz follows in the footsteps of her friend Salma Hayek and creates her production company

Once the fever of the double nomination for the Oscars of the couple formed by Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, the actress takes another step forward in her productive working life. And it’s not that her scripts have rained down on her, which too, but that the one from Alcobendas has decided to follow in the footsteps of other co-workers and create her own production company. Her ambition to grow in her profession has led her to try her luck in other areas of the seventh art, as her great friend, Salma Hayek, has already done.

A week ago the news of the new work project of the protagonist of parallel mothers. This was none other than the fact having partnered with The Mediapro Studio to launch his own company under the name Moonlyon -LunaLeón, the name of her two children-. The company was born with the aim of becoming an international and independent label dedicated to the production of top-level content, both fiction and non-fiction, according to The confidential.

After her nomination with Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz has created her own production company. gtres

The interpreter has been happy with this new challenge: “I have always been excited about telling new stories and contributing to the filming process. That is why I have decided to form Moonlyon », he said. In addition, he has been full of praise for Mediapro, «a company that I know intimately and that has valuable international positioning experience. Our goal is for Moonlyon to become a benchmark of quality with its own personality.”

Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz’s friend who goes from success to success

On the verge of her birthday on April 28, Penélope Cruz continues to have dreams in her profession. She is not worth being our most international actress, she is not worth having an Oscar to her credit, she is not worth being one of the most valued performers in our country and abroad. She wants more. A tireless worker, although the directors continue to raffle her off, the Madrilenian wants to try her luck on the other side as well. He has already been in front of and behind the cameraand now he also wants to produce.

It is not the first nor will it be the last. Javier Bardem’s wife has been bitten by the production bug, as has already happened with other friends and professional colleagues. She has an example very close. One of his best friends Salma Hayekfounded Ventanarosa in 1999. The first feature film he produced was The colonel has no one to write to him, based on the novel by Gabriel García Márquez. Directed by Arturo Ripstein, it was chosen to represent Mexico in the category of Best Foreign Film at the Oscars. It was the first of many successes.

Salma Hayek may well be the mirror in which Penelope looks at herself when it comes to acting as a producer. gtres

How could it be otherwise? Frida It was also produced by the company of its protagonist, a blockbuster that took two statuettes in the year of its release. And from there to the small screen. Salma was fully involved in the American adaptation of the Colombian telenovela I am Betty the Ugly one which aired for four years on ABC.

Hjust a few days ago the start of filming for the film was announced I want your life for the streaming platform Vix+, which will produce Ventanarosa with TelevisaUnivisión. The story will tell the life of a young soccer player who lives totally sunk thinking what his life would have been like if an injury had not put an end to his sports career.

Reese Witherspoon, a hit of 758 million euros

Another mirror in which Penélope Cruz can look at herself is that of Reese Witherspoon. An example of a successful producer. Her role in deliveries of A very legal blonde it gave him the impetus to want to change a traditionally macho industry. And he launched into it. The actress only wanted to get roles that she considered interesting not only for her own career, but also for other women. That is why she was involved in getting more minutes for actresses who were not white. And she founded Pacific Standard Film.

Reese Witherspoon was successful in production and sold her company in an unprecedented operation. gtres

From there and after continuing to analyze the female presence in the different shoots, began to contemplate including women from the LGTBQ+ group or with functional diversity. But it is that in addition, her determination and her nose for business made her get a parity salary agreement when she landed on HBO with Big Little Lies. She arrived, gave Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz the answer, and triumphed.

He added two more hits but with Hello Sunshine, created in 2018. One of them The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, and sold. The amount? 900 million dollars (758 million euros). That was the amount estimated by The Wall Street Journal after the operation for which Reese became the most powerful actress on celluloid.

Drew Barrymore, from ‘ET’ girl to producer

She will always be the unforgettable girl of ET and also one of the broken toys that has managed to rise from its ashes. Alcohol, drugs, addictions when he had not yet reached adolescence and a long string of bad movies seemed to have ruined the image and career of drew Barrymore. He went through a detox clinic and resumed his career, expanding his knowledge to the film production company he created, Flower Films. I have never been kissed Y Doonie Darko They were the first two successes that came in her new stage as a businesswoman.

After a difficult childhood, Drew Barrymore rose from the ashes and became a successful producer. gtres

Barrymore had a good eye and decided to star in many of the films that he also produced. Most blockbusters both in the United States and around the world. That is the case of the saga of Charlie’s Angels, in which he shares the limelight with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. She also chose a good partner for the filming of You the lyrics, I the music alongside Hugh Grant or Adam Sandler in 50 first dates.