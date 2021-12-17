Penelope Cruz, gorgeous in red for her career tribute

A Penelope Cruz in great shape, gorgeous in red, she showed up on Tuesday evening at Museum of Modern Art of New York City to receive a tribute to his long career.

The Spanish actress, born in 1974, was celebrated by some colleagues, including Rebecca Hall, co-star in Vicky Christina Barcelona, Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger, Ricky Martin and many others.

Her husband is absent Javier Bardem, with whom Cruz has been married since 2010 and has two children, Luna and Leonardo.

Penelope arrived wrapped in a gorgeous scarlet red designer dress Chanel, featuring a thick skirt that is raised to the front and decorated with a large red bow, an open back and sparkling coral-like straps. The brand sponsor of the evening dressed all the guests present at MoMA.

Penelope is fresh from the critical success of the last film by Pedro Almodovar, Madres paralelas, which at the last Venice Film Festival, in September, received a nine-minute standing ovation.

Rebecca Hall and the co-chair of the event Ricky Martin they talked about the warmth and generosity of Penelope Cruz on the set, while the singer Rosalía spoke about the importance of the role Cruz played in her upbringing in Spain and the inspiration she gave her to follow in his footsteps to become a star. His tribute included an impromptu serenade to the notes of “To Tú Vera“, Who sang together in Almodóvar’s 2019 film Pain and Glory.