Penélope Cruz, Iñárritu or Ana de Armas, a strong Hispanic presence in Venice

Rome, Aug 27 (EFE).- Penélope Cruz returns to the Venice Mostra a year after being crowned with her first Volpi Cup to aspire to win twice in an edition in which there will be a strong Hispanic presence, with names such as by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Ana de Armas, Luis Tosar or Lola Dueñas.

The 79th edition of the oldest international film festival in the world starts this Wednesday until September 10, with a rich program for its ninetieth birthday with a Spanish accent.

Precisely Cruz, who last year became the first Spaniard to win a Volpi Cup, for “Parallel Mothers”, will return to the Venetian Official Selection this time in the shoes of a Roman “mamma” from the seventies in “L ‘Immensità’, the work of filmmaker Emanuele Crialese.

But not only, since it will also compete in the Horizontes section, the second in importance and dedicated to the new avant-garde, starring with Luis Tosar in “En los Margins”, the debut in the feature film by Juan Diego Botto, a hard story about evictions.

In this same section, “A noiva” (The Bride) will premiere in competition, a film by Brazilian Sérgio Tréfaut starring Joana Bernardo and Lola Dueñas.

HISPANIC CINEMA, AT THE SHOW

As always, Hispanic cinema will be well represented in the race for the coveted Golden Lion and this year in the Official Selection will be the Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu and the Argentine Santiago Mitre, the only two proposals in Spanish.

Iñárritu, author of the Oscar-winning “Birdman” (2014) or “The Revenant” (2015), returns to the Venetian contest with “Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths”, a “nostalgic comedy” for Netflix that marks his return to Mexico from “Amores Perros” (2000).

It is about an “epic journey” of a renowned Mexican journalist who returns to his country to account for his identity, his family affections and his memories in an attempt to seek answers in his past to reconcile his present condition.

A “deeply personal” and long-awaited film that will star Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani.

For his part, Miter will compete with “Argentina, 1985”, in which he reviews the strategy of two prosecutors, Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, in the trial that put the military of the last dictatorship on the bench for crimes against humanity. (1976-1983).

The film, which will be distributed by Amazon Prime Video, will star Ricardo Darín, in the role of prosecutor Strasera, and Peter Lanzani (“El clan”), as Moreno Ocampo.

On the other hand, the Hispanic-Cuban Ana de Armas will put herself in the shoes of the iconic Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde”, which also competes in an Official Selection in which directors such as Darren Aronofsky, Noah Baumbach, Todd Field or Luca Guadagnino stand out. .

There will also be “Monica”, the story of the Italian Andrea Pallaoro about a woman who returns to the American Midwest to take care of her sick mother, has in her cast the Mexican Adriana Barraza, who already appeared in “Babel” (2006), from Gonzalez Inarritu.

The jury of the Venetian Official Section will be chaired by the American actress Julianne Moore and its members include the Spaniard Rodrigo Sorogoyen and the Argentine Mariano Cohn.

SPANISH ALSO IN HORIZONS

Spanish will also sound at Horizontes, the second section of the festival, dedicated to new expressive currents and whose jury this year will be chaired by the Spanish filmmaker Isabel Coixet.

In addition to Botto’s debut feature and “The Bride” with Lola Dueñas, Argentine Laura Citarella will screen “Trenque Lauquen”, Chilean Fernando Guzzoni “Blanquita” and Mexican Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser “Red Shoes”.

OUT OF COMPETITION

The Out of Competition section of Venice is always worthwhile for hiding less surprising productions.

For example, the British Sally Potter returns to Venice after her acclaimed “Orlando” (1992), with the short “Look at me” in which she brings Javier Bardem and comedian Chris Rock face to face.

Another brand-new comeback is that of Argentinean Lucrecia Martel, who will premiere her short film “Camarera de piso” in Venice, after passing through the Venetian Lido with her colonial drama “Zama” (2017).

IN PARALLEL VENICE

The Hispanic proposals will also appear in the different parallel and independent sections of the Mostra.

For example, the Spanish Carla Simón will premiere her short “Letter from my mother to my son”, a portrait of femininity and history with Angela Molina, Cecilia Gómez and Ainet Jounou presented at the Authors’ Days.

And the Colombian Theo Montoya will compete at the 37th International Critics’ Week with “Anhell69”, a punk-rock documentary about the young “queer” scene in Medellin. EFE

