Penélope Cruz is celebrating her birthday and we celebrate it with curious facts about her life

Penelope Cruz She was born on April 28, 1974 in the town of Alcobendas, Spain and her mother Encarna Sánchez did not hesitate to nickname her with the name of the famous song popularized by Joan Manuel Serrat “Penelope”.

According to what she said, when she was 13 years old, she decided that she wanted to be an actress, after seeing the film Tie me up! directed by Pedro Almodovar of whom today she is his muse.

She confessed at the time that she was obsessed with the director and went to all the castings in order to meet him.

But it was not in the cinema where his first steps stood out, but in the music video of the Mecano group “La Fuerza del Destino”, in 1988 when he was only 14 years old. She would later start a long relationship of six years with the member of said group Nacho Cano.









After a brief period of television appearances, in 1991 he made his film debut with the greek labyrinth directed by Rafael Alcázar, and later would come Ham Ham by director Bigas Luna in 1992 where he would meet Javier Bardem.

This was the start of a film career that has not stopped to this day and that allowed her to fulfill not only her dreams as a child, but also to be recognized in the Spanish and international film industry.

After the international success, both public and critical, of Everything about my mother, winner of the best foreign film at the Oscars in 2000, she would arrive in Hollywood and make her debut alongside Matt Damon in All the Pretty Horses. Later he would share the screen with Nicolas Cage, Tom Cruise, with whom he had a long romance, Johnny Depp, Matthew McConaughey among others.









Her first Academy Award would come under the direction of Woody Allen in “Vicky, Cristina and Barcelona” in 2007 where she starred alongside Scarlett Johansson and who is now her husband Javier Bardem.









And with this award she would become the first Spanish actress to win an Oscar and be nominated for a Golden Globe.

“We didn’t have any references around us, nobody who could dedicate himself to something related to art, it sounded a bit like science fiction, and they allowed me to do it and they trusted me”he said when he picked up the César for his career.

She was also the first Spanish actress to have a star on the Walk of Fame.









The actress and her husband are very cautious with their private lives, which is why they chose to marry on an island, owned by Johnny Depp, of which there is no photograph and together with the Spanish actor they have two children, Luna and Leo, of whom they also do not share photographs. in their networks.