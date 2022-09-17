Penélope Cruz is crowned ‘the apple of the eyes of Spanish cinema’ in San Sebastian

The San Sebastian Film Festival This Saturday has its own name: Penelope Cruz Sanchez. The actress has collected National Film Award, delivered by the Ministry of Culture. The jury agrees: his work is brilliant inside and outside our borders. “It’s a progression. relentless professionalismof good work and talent”, assures the cameras of laSexta the film critic and journalist Felix Linares.

Thus, actress has returned to Saint Sebastian, a place where he already received the Donostia Award in 2019 for a professional career that began three decades ago with “Jamón, Jamon”, by Bigas Luna. Over the years, she too was directed Trueba, Amenabar, Woody Allen and, of course, Pedro Almodóvar. He has dedicated a few words to them: to Bigas Luna and Fernando Trueba, for opening the doors of a world for which he feels “passion”. Also to Pedro Almodovar, the director with whom he has worked the most and with whom he hopes to continue doing so. “He is who best has told our country and he is a figure to understand cinema in general, with such a level of demand that with him I always learn something new about myself”, he underlined.

Her professionalism and work have guided her from Alcobendas to Hollywood, passing through Cannes or Venice. She is the Spanish actress with the most Goya nominations (13). And of those, three times

won. Added to this is that it is also the Spanish most nominated in history at the Oscars: with a win. His career in Hollywood dates back to the year 2000, when he chained up to four shoots in a row. She shared the screen with Matt Damon, Johnny Depp or Tom Cruise and sensually dazzled her with Nicole Kidman, Marion Cotillard or Sofia Loren.

The journalist specialized in cinema, Janire Zurbano, assures that it is pure talent. “He has crossed all borders ever and ever,” she adds. For all this, she is the great Spanish ‘star’. Penelope has been that sister Rosa, Silvia and Raimunda, among others. Many women, but none like her: the apple of the eye of Spanish cinema.