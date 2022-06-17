Penelope Cruz, Kate Middleton, Kendall Jenner… The top 5 looks of the week

Every week, ELLE offers you a video retrospective of the best looks of peoples.

This week, the it-girls once again delighted us with their cutting-edge looks. Hailey Bieber who was seen dressed in an ultra-structured blazer dress. The it-girl was going to eat at the very popular Nobu restaurant in Brooklyn in an absolutely stunning figure. To top it off, Justin Bieber’s wife has decided to bring out the vertiginous platform sandals from the closet. Kate Middleton, she lit up the multi-faith ceremony in London. She fell in love with a retro white dress with a cannon belt. On her feet, she adopted pointy Mary Janes that give us ideas for summer looks. Kendall Jenner was on top with this 90’s look. The beautiful brunette enchanted the photographers at the exit of an event for the Hulu platform. Ultra-fitted suit jacket, satiny pencil skirt and heeled sandals… Canon. Kylie Minogue, more at the forefront of fashion than ever, came to set the mood for the Sunset Disco in Miami. For the occasion, the pop diva decided to wear a bustier dress with python-effect rhinestones and matching thigh-high boots. Not a very discreet look, but that’s what we like! And has Penélope Cruz just found us the ideal color for the summer? It would seem ! The Spanish actress looked absolutely stunning at the Chanel dinner party in this stunning Barbie pink dress. A straight dress with straps and a light check print that she matched with a mini vanity…

