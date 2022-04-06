Penélope Cruz launches Moonlyon with the Spanish studio Mediapro

Academy Award-winning actress Penelope Cruz has launched a new production company, Moonlyon, with Spanish media group Mediapro Studio, the company behind last year’s Venice Film Festival title. official competitionstarring Cruz and Antonio Banderas.

The joint venture aims to produce dramatic and non-fiction content for film and television, with Mediapro managing distribution and sales worldwide.

One of the world’s leading independent production and sales groups, Mediapro’s credits include Javier Bardem, starring good leader, which was Spain’s competition for the 2022 Oscars; fernando leon of aranoa 2015 drama perfect day starring Benicio del Toro, Tim Robbins, Melanie Thierry; Woody Allen vicki cristina barcelona (2008), starring Cruz alongside Bardem, Rebecca Hall and Scarlett Johansson. Mediapro is also a major player in Latin America and operates around 24 offices around the world.

In a statement, Cruz and Mediabro said the new team will be “dedicated to producing premium nonfiction and dramatic content.” [and] It will allow the actress to take another step forward in her career by leading new facets in the media and entertainment industry.”

“I have always been passionate about telling new stories and contributing to the filmmaking process, so I decided to form Moonlyn with Mediapro Studio,” Cruz said in a statement. “With the ever-increasing demand for stories from diverse backgrounds and new parts of the world, I am very pleased to be able to continue my work as a producer with a company that I know closely and have valuable international positioning experience. Our goal is Moonlyon to become a quality standard with its own personality.”

“We are very happy. Laura Fernandez-Espeso, CEO of Mediapro Studio Studio, highlights that it is an honor to be Penelope Cruz’s partner in this new adventure. We have worked with her for years and our relationship has grown very naturally. . We will bring to Moonlyon our industry knowledge, creativity and vision for a project that will form part of the studio’s international expansion strategy.”