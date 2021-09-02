Penelope Cruz, life and career of the star of Venice 2021

In the United States she has never really felt at home and in fact when she goes to Hollywood she always leaves with her return ticket. Yet her talent has always been recognized in the States, it is no coincidence that she was the first Spanish actress nominated for an Oscar, the first to win it in Vicky Cristina Barcelona and the first to have a star with her name on the Walk of Fame. What are we talking about? But of course of Penélope Cruz, that this year will open the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival together with Pedro Almodóvar with film Madres parallelas. Pending the presentation of the film, we retrace the life of this artist born with the dream of acting for his fetish director Almodóvar, with whom he has worked on seven productions.

Penélope Cruz will open the Venice Film Festival 2021. Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Born in Alcobendas, near Madrid, on April 28, 1974 into a humble family – her father worked in a car dealership, her mother had a hairdressing shop – she studied ballet at the National Conservatory of Spain, but soon began to be passionate about cinema. The encounter with Almodóvar’s film production was fatal: at 13 she lies about her age to go see the movie Ties and when she leaves the room she decides that she would become an actress. Thus she begins to attend Cristina Rota’s school of dramatic art and goes straight to look for an agent to represent her, the same one who still takes care of her current engagements.

After some collaborations in the fashion field, she manages to get a small role in an episode of the French TV series The classics of eroticism, where he appears in a nude scene. Later, in 1992, he made his big screen debut with Ham ham, directed by Bigas Luna, with which she obtained her first Goya Award nomination for Best Actress. The second film role is in Belle Époque, winner of the Oscar for best foreign film, where he demonstrates all his versatility in interpreting both sensual and more innocent roles. In 1993 he began to work in Italy with the film The rebel and dresses up of the Sicilian teenager Enza, who between thefts and precocious sexual intercourse ends up in a correctional house.

Penélope Cruz in the cast of La niña of your dreams, 1998. Ronald SiemoneitGetty Images

In 1997 the encounter of life with Pedro Almodóvar takes place, who chooses her for a small part in Trémula meat; in the same year she plays the role of Sofia in Open your eyes by Alejandro Amenábar, a role he also covered in the US remake Vanilla Sky, where he stars opposite Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz. In 1998 he took part in his first American film Hi-Lo Country. The box office western is a failure, but the film allows the actress to win an Alma Award nomination for best film actress. The film also encourages her to learn English she did not know at the time and to start studying acting in New York. After the shooting, he left for Uganda for two months and donated the entire cachet to the mission of Mother Teresa. Together with other stars, he also subsidizes the Sabera Foundation, which thanks to the funds raised allows Mother Teresa of Calcutta to build a house and a school for girls, as well as a clinic for patients with tuberculosis, as told by Penélope Cruz herself in two television documentaries .

Fame and success come with All about my mother, also by Almodóvar, for whom she plays the role of an HIV-positive and pregnant nun destined for a mission. In 2000 he got his first leading role in an American film with comedy For enchantment or for delight. The following year he fulfills his lifelong dream – to star alongside Johnny Depp, whose wife he plays – and joins the cast of Blow, cult movie little appreciated by critics, but which gets a moderate success at the box office.

Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz on the set of Blow. New Line CinemaGetty Images

During the filming of Cameron Crowe’s film, Penélope wins over the charming Tom Cruise. Not even our Sergio Castellitto can resist her Latin charm and hires her in Do not move, where is it she plays, on the verge of suffering, the young and unfortunate Italy, protagonist of the homonymous novel by Margaret Mazzantini. The role allows Cruz to earn a David di Donatello for Best Actress in a Leading Role. In the same year she broke off her relationship with Tom Cruise and a year later she was overwhelmed by the attractive Matthew McConaughey, known on the set of Sahara, based on the novel of the same name by Clive Cussler. In 2006 the interpretation of Raimunda in the movie Volver Almodóvar won her the prize for best female interpretation at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival and the Goya prize; she is also nominated for a Golden Globe and gets her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 2007.

Penélope Cruz with director Woody Allen. Toni Anne Barson ArchiveGetty Images

In 2008, under the direction of Woody Allen, he was in the cast of Vicky Cristina Barcelona, with which she wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, where she plays Maria Elena a mentally unstable woman. She is the first Spanish actress to achieve such recognition. In 2009 he acted in the musical Nine by Rob Marshall, for which she was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe as Best Supporting Actress, before returning to be directed by Almodóvar in The broken hugs. After a small cameo in the film Sex and the City 2, in 2011 participates in the fourth chapter of the Pirates of the Caribbean, where she plays Angelica Teach, the daughter of the pirate Blackbeard. During the filming, the actress was pregnant with her first child, Leonardo, and it was her sister Monica who acted as her stunt double, replacing her in the most adventurous scenes and in the shots from afar to disguise her state of pregnancy. An authentic enterprise that in the same year was awarded the famous “star” on the Hollywood Walk of Fame of Los Angeles: also in this case Penélope Cruz is the first actress of Spanish nationality to obtain such recognition.

Penélope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem. Jacopo RauleGetty Images

In 2012 he took part in Woody Allen’s film To Rome with Love, where it acts in Italian, then it is directed for the second time by Sergio Castellitto in Came to the world, film adaptation of the homonymous novel by Margaret Mazzantini, as well as winner of the 2009 Campiello Prize, with which he earns his seventh nomination for the Goya Prize. The following year he was part of the cast of The Counselor – The attorney alongside Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt and longtime boyfriend Javier Bardem, he also stars in a cameo in the comedy Passenger lovers, written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar. In 2013 his second daughter, Luna, was also born.

Penélope Cruz fixes her hairstyle before receiving the Goya Award, January 2020. Europa Press NewsGetty Images Loading... Advertisements

In 2015 she is the protagonist and producer of the drama film But but – Everything will be fine, directed by Julio Medem, where she plays a mother with breast cancer, a performance that earns her the eighth Goya nomination for best actress. The following year she takes part in two American comedies: she plays an underwear model in the sequel Zoolander 2 written, directed and starring Ben Stiller e Grimsby – Watch out for that other one with Sacha Baron Cohen. In 2017 he made his television debut in the second season of American Crime Story in the role of Donatella Versace and receive her first Emmy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie. At the 74th Venice International Film Festival he presents the film Escobar – The charm of evil dedicated to the famous drug trafficker, where she plays Colombian journalist Virginia Vallejo. In the same year he is in the cast of the remake of Murder on the Orient Express, where she plays the role of a Spanish missionary, in the film also Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer and Judi Dench.

Penélope Cruz between colleague Antono Banderas and director Pedro Almodóvar. Pascal Le segretainGetty Images

In March 2018 he received the honorary César Award for Lifetime Achievement. Two months later he stars in the thriller Everybody knows, written and directed by Asghar Farhadi, where she plays again alongside Javier Bardem, who has meanwhile become her husband. The following year he collaborated for the sixth time with director Pedro Almodóvar in the film Pain and glory, presented in competition at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival alongside Antonio Banderas. In the same year he presented the dramatic in competition in Venice Wasp Network, inspired by the story of the espionage network established by the Cuban government in Miami in the 90s.

A polyglot artist, the star acts in Spanish, Italian and English. In addition to being very active in volunteering and charitable causes (historical her animalist battles against the use of furs), Cruz has a great passion for photography: some time ago a Spanish magazine offered her the opportunity to go to Nepal to interview the Dalai Lama, the actress didn’t have it repeated twice and left; the photographs of that reportage were exhibited in an exhibition in Madrid.

