Penélope Cruz, new Audrey Hepburn at the Venice Film Festival

The Spanish actress made a standout appearance on the Venice International Film Festival red carpet with her cropped bangs and retro bun.

Penélope Cruz unveils her brand new hair look at the Venice Film Festival. At the film premiere In the margins, in which she stars, the Spanish actress walked the red carpet with freshly cut ultra-short bangs. The Lancôme muse was also wearing an elegant XXL bun high perched, which revealed her head carriage with grace. A retro style unequivocally reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn in the 60s.

Her makeover was completed with a smoky smoky eye that intensified her gaze and a nude mouth contoured with lip pencil that further accentuated her vintage look.

Penélope Cruz at the film premiere In los márgenes at the Venice Film Festival, September 6, 2022. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Two days before, the Chanel muse was still displayed with her forehead cleared on this same red carpet for the screening of the film L’Immensita. Was it a sudden urge to cut her wick in the middle of the festival or did she opt for a false fringe during the event?

The return of the mini fringe

Seen en masse on the catwalks of fashion shows this season, the “baby fringe” is on all fronts. The proof, this trendy haircut of the year 2022 seduces celebrities of all generations, from Sarah Paulson to Nicola Peltz-Beckham, via Emma Watson or even Zoë Kravitz.

If the wife of Javier Bardem gives in in turn for this look this fall, it is however not a first for Penélope Cruz who had already adopted the mini bangs several times during her career, especially in 2011 and 2019.