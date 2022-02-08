Penelope Cruz or Nicole Kidman?

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars were announced today, and not only Javier Bardem took home a nomination, but also wife Penelope Cruz and co-star Nicole Kidman have been nominated. And now who are you cheering for?

Javier Bardem is spoiled for choice when it comes to cheering on the Oscars.

The actor already winner of a Academy Award for his performance in the film Not a Country for Old Men, today he was included among the contenders for the title of Best Actor for the role of Desi Arnaz in the film directed by Aaron Sorkin Being The Ricardos, and for this alone he could give in to the festivities.

But two other nominations from people very close to him arrived during the day: those of Nicole Kidman (co-star of Bardem in Being The Ricardos) and Penelope Cruz (wife of Bardem) in Best Actress category.

“I think they both did a fantastic job“the actor premiered to Deadline’s microphones when asked for those who will cheer.

“But Penelope did something extraordinary because she was nominated for the second time in a role in the Spanish language, and it is something historical. Obviously, I will cheer for her“he therefore says, only to add”But I will also cheer for Nicole, it was incredible to work with her. So I’ll cheer for Penelope … But also for Nicole. Does this make sense“.

