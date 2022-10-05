Penélope Cruz, Rosalía and Ana de Armas, will they be Sara Montiel?

When they are about to be fulfilled ten years after the death of Sara Montiela Spanish production company will bring her life to the small screen after the failed attempt by Televisión Española. This magazine has been able to EXCLUSIVELY know that the commission for the fiction is still in the pre-production phase and it would run, in principle, by Tirso Calero, one of the most successful screenwriters of the moment. One of the thorniest points of this production is look for an actress and singer, of international staturethat perfectly meets the spirit of Sara, and that is capable of making the screen fall in love: “I did everything possible to make them notice something other than my beauty. But I sang well, I was a good actress and I had a wonderful heart”, came to secure La Mancha when he seduced Hollywood. This is how we remembered Sara Montiel and other Hollywood divas for the 70th anniversary of Ten Minutes.

Another of the challenges facing production is to find a deep and velvety voice charged with the same mystery as that of the overwhelming personality of the muse and that accompanies the interpretation of a diva who until the last moment wasted personality and capacity for self-parody. And she has three names on the table of three women with an important professional career behind them and well known throughout the world, although it is yet to be determined if it will be the three that interpret a period of the actress’s life or it will be only one that returns her to the star of ‘The last couplet’. We remember how Ana Milan gave life to Sara Montiel in ‘Veneno’.

weighty names

Among the names that the producer is considering are that of Anne of Armswhat has grabbed the spotlight in recent weeks for playing a complicated and elusive character like Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’, with great critical success.

Penelope Cruzwhich would give the series a great international projection due to its trajectorywell known.

And, last but not least surprising, Rosalia, which has managed to sneak into the list due to its chameleonic capacity and the large number of followers it has, since it would attract the younger audience. Yes it is true that has no acting experience but has the nerve to play the actress.

a life full of love

It must be remembered that the myth and legend of Sara Montiel will bring to the table endless admirers, loves and gallants who never hid, like Miguel Mihura, Gary Cooper, Severo Ochoa, Vicente Ramírez, Giancarlo Viola and others less known like Gary Cooper or Glenn Ford, with whom he began shooting the film ‘Elamericano’ and who mysteriously left. But also will echo his three marriages: Anthony Mann, Pepe Tous, with whom he adopted two children, and the Cuban Tony Hernández who was divorced before he was a year old. Not only the lights of the artist will be collected, but also the shadeswhich must have the approval of his two sons, Thais and Zeuswhich could authorize and bring to light many of the secrets of the golden age that surrounded the diva.