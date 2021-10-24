News

Penélope Cruz, the stories with Tom Cruise and Matthew McConaughey and the two children with Javier Bardem – Corriere dell’Umbria

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It is impossible not to know Penélope Cruz Sánchez, known as Penelope Cruz (born in Alcobendas on 28 April 1974 and therefore del zodiac sign of taurus): Spanish actress and model, her immense talent even led her to win the coveted Oscar in 2009, to be precise for the best supporting actress for the film Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Penélope’s has always been a life devoted to the big screen: debuts at just 17 years with the Spanish film Ham ham, followed by Open your eyes and La niña of your dreams. There notoriety comes in 2001, when the beautiful Iberian receives international attention for films Blow, The mandolin of Captain Corelli e Vanilla Sky.

Bud Spencer, the tearful memory of his wife Maria: You have honestly run your own adventure

In its sparkling career, Penelope was candidate for well three times at the Academy Awards: as best leading actress in Volver – To return and as best supporting actress in Nine and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​winning it for the last mentioned film. He also won a BAFTA Award, three Goya Awards, a Prixinterprétation féminine at the Cannes Film Festival and a David di Donatello for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Non ti move. Another thing what must be said about her is that she is a kind of actress-fetish for the Spanish director Pedro Almodòvar: starred in seven of his films namely Carne trémula, All about my mother, Volver – To return, The broken embraces, The passing lovers, Dolor y gloria and Madres paralelas, for which in 2021 she won the Volpi Cup for the best female interpretation.

Loading...
Advertisements
Federico Zampaglione: the marriage with Giglia Marra and daughter Linda with Claudia Gerini

Few people know that, at the level of private life, Penelope had an important romantic relationship with the composer Nacho Cano of the Spanish musical group, but did not miss long and relevant stories with big names in American cinema: she was in fact with Tom Cruise, from 2001 to 2004, e Matthew McConaughey, from 2004 to 2006. After a long acquaintance, on July 14, 2010 she married her colleague Javier Bardem, his partner since 2007, known on the set of Ham ham. The couple has two sons: Leonardo, born in Los Angeles on January 22, 2011, and moon, born in Madrid on July 22, 2013.

Alfonso Signorini, the love for the entrepreneur Paolo Galimberti and the past as a professor of Latin


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

793
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
636
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
630
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
624
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
558
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
521
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
447
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
418
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
403
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
358
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top