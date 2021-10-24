Penélope Cruz, the stories with Tom Cruise and Matthew McConaughey and the two children with Javier Bardem – Corriere dell’Umbria





It is impossible not to know Penélope Cruz Sánchez, known as Penelope Cruz (born in Alcobendas on 28 April 1974 and therefore del zodiac sign of taurus): Spanish actress and model, her immense talent even led her to win the coveted Oscar in 2009, to be precise for the best supporting actress for the film Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Penélope’s has always been a life devoted to the big screen: debuts at just 17 years with the Spanish film Ham ham, followed by Open your eyes and La niña of your dreams. There notoriety comes in 2001, when the beautiful Iberian receives international attention for films Blow, The mandolin of Captain Corelli e Vanilla Sky.





In its sparkling career, Penelope was candidate for well three times at the Academy Awards: as best leading actress in Volver – To return and as best supporting actress in Nine and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​winning it for the last mentioned film. He also won a BAFTA Award, three Goya Awards, a Prixinterprétation féminine at the Cannes Film Festival and a David di Donatello for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Non ti move. Another thing what must be said about her is that she is a kind of actress-fetish for the Spanish director Pedro Almodòvar: starred in seven of his films namely Carne trémula, All about my mother, Volver – To return, The broken embraces, The passing lovers, Dolor y gloria and Madres paralelas, for which in 2021 she won the Volpi Cup for the best female interpretation.

Few people know that, at the level of private life, Penelope had an important romantic relationship with the composer Nacho Cano of the Spanish musical group, but did not miss long and relevant stories with big names in American cinema: she was in fact with Tom Cruise, from 2001 to 2004, e Matthew McConaughey, from 2004 to 2006. After a long acquaintance, on July 14, 2010 she married her colleague Javier Bardem, his partner since 2007, known on the set of Ham ham. The couple has two sons: Leonardo, born in Los Angeles on January 22, 2011, and moon, born in Madrid on July 22, 2013.



