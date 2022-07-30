Penélope Cruz, Thimoteé Challamet and Harry Styles will walk the red carpet in Venice

Penelope CruzAna de Armas, Olivia Wilde, Cate Blanchett, Isabelle Huppert and Mónica Bellucci are some of the actresses who will walk the red carpet this year at La Mostra in Venice, along with colleagues such as Timothée ChallametHugh Jackman, Harry Styles and Adam Driver.

Cate Blanchett shone on the red carpet at the Actors Guild Awards this year. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Red carpet in Venice

The 79th Mostra will be held between August 31 and September 10 on the Lido, the Venetian island where it was founded exactly ninety years ago, an event that will mark this edition. Penélope Cruz, ambassador of Chanel, the brand that dresses her for all the red carpets, has two films in this edition: in the margins Y L Immensità.

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz dressed by Chanel on the red carpet of this year’s Goya Awards. (Photo: REUTERS/Eva Manez)

Her husband, Javier Bardem It also seems that he will visit the Italian festival with comedian Chris Rock for look at me”, a short film out of competition directed by Sally Potter.

Anne of Armswho has undergone a spectacular transformation from her role as Marilyn Monroe to Blonde, is one of the most anticipated stars this Mostra. His time on the red carpet at the premiere of the gray man He only left luxury looks. Her film, which will also star actor Adrien Brody, is up for the Golden Lion.

Ana de Armas shines on the red carpet with her looks. (Photo: REUTERS/David Swanson)

Timothee Chalamet one of the most stylish actors on the red carpet, a fan of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, is another of the most anticipated stars at the Festival, along with actresses Taylor Russell and Clöeh Sevigny and the rest of the cast of Bones and All, another of the festival’s favorite films.

Timothée Chalamet swept his look at Cannes. (Photo: AFP).

In addition to Huppert (for La Syndicaliste), Belluci (Siccitá) and Blanchett (Tar), the expected cast of legendary actresses is rounded out by the likes of Sigourney Weaver (Masterer Gardener) and Tilda Swinton (The Eternal Daughter). All of them are spoiled girls of fashion and often pose for the cover of magazines like Vogue or Harper’s Bazaar.

The actress Olivia Wilde , meanwhile, attends as director for Don’t Worry Darlingwhich will feature the presence of its two protagonists, the singer and actor Harry Styles and the actress Florence Pugh. Styles is an ambassador for Gucci and Pugh often wears Valentino for big occasions.

More stylish celebrities who have already confirmed their presence on the red carpet in Venice? Adam Driver (who starred in the Gucci film), Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Anthony Hopkins will be in the game. As usual in this European festival, great looks are expected for this 2022.

