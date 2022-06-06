Penélope Cruz, three decades of worldwide projection

Winner of an Oscar, a Volpi Cup, three Goyas and other international awards, Penelope Cruz She is one of the Spanish actresses with the greatest worldwide projection thanks to a three-decade career in which he has continued to maintain his links with Spanish cinema.

A “exceptional career” full of “unforgettable characters” that the Ministry of Culture and Sports wanted to recognize this Monday, which has awarded the actress the 2022 National Film Award for the successes achieved in 2021, which are added to all those received since that debut as the protagonist in ‘Jamón Jamón’ (1992) by Bigas Luna.

Last year, Cruz became the first Spaniard to win the Volpi Cup at the Venice Mostra for ‘Parallel Mothers’ by Pedro Almodovar, film with which he won the Silver Frame for best film actress and for which he chose the Goya and Oscar as best actress.

Penelope Cruz was the first Spanish Oscar winnerin 2009, for Best Supporting Actress for ‘Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona’, the Woody Allen film. She also has two Goyas for Best Leading Actress for ‘The Girl with Your Eyes’ (1998) and ‘Volver’ (2006) and another for Best Supporting Actress for Allen’s film, with which she also won the Bafta. .

The six essential films of Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz Sánchez was born on April 28, 1974 in Alcobendas (Madrid). She began her childhood in the world of ballet and as an advertising model, until she trained in dramatic art at the Cristina Rota School and also with Antonio Saura.

He made his television debut at the age of 15. in the teleseries ‘Ella y él’ by Jaime Chávarri and participated in ‘Serie rosa’, ‘Crónicas Urbanas’, in the program ‘La Quinta March’ and in the Mecano video clip ‘La Fuerza del Destino’.

After a first performance in the film ‘The Greek Labyrinth’ (1991), by Rafael Alcázar, broke out as a leading actress in ‘Jamón Jamón’ (1992), by Bigas Luna, a film in which she met the man who years later would be her husband, Javier Bardem, with whom she has two children.

After the debut as a protagonist came ‘Belle Epoque’, by Fernando Truebatape that won the Oscar in 1993 for the best non-English speaking film, nine Goyas and Cruz the award for best actress from the Union of Actors.

In 1997 he shot ‘Carne Trémula’ with Pedro Almodóvar, starred in ‘Abre los ojos’ by Alejandro Amenábar and the following year ‘La Niña de tus ojos’ again with Trueba. From this same decade are ‘Alegre ma non troppo’ (1994), by Fernando Colomo; ‘La Celestina’ (1995), by Gerardo Vera; ‘Love seriously harms health’ (1996), by Manuel Gómez Pereira; ‘Don Juan de Moliere’ (1998); ‘Pasiones rotos’ (1998), by the British director Nick Hamm and ‘Volavérunt’ (1999), by Bigas Luna. came after his first leading role with Pedro Almodóvar in ‘Todo sobre mi madre’ (1998).

In the American cinema, his first appearance was with Stephen Frears (‘The Hi-Lo country’, 1998) and later and as a protagonist with the director Billy Bob Thornton in ‘All the beautiful horses’ (2000), together with the actor Matt Damon . Later came ‘Blow’, alongside Johnny Deep.

But its real international takeoff was ‘Vanilla sky’ (2001), the adaptation of ‘Abre los ojos’ by Amenábar in which he starred Tom Cruise, and ‘Captain Corelli’s Mandolin’ (2001), by John Madden, with Nicolas Cage.

Back in Spain, he worked with Agustín Díaz Yanes and Victoria Abril in ‘No news from God’ (2001) and returned to foreign cinema with the French Gérard Krawczyck in ‘Fanfan la tulipe’ (2003) and with Mathieu Kassovitz in ‘Gothika’ (2003), along with actor Halle Berry.

In 2006 another work would come with Almodóvar in ‘Volver’ (2006), which brought her her second Goya for best actress, in addition to the award for the best female performance at the Cannes Festival, shared with the rest of the actresses in the film.

In 2007 he worked on the film Woody Allen ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’, with which she won an Oscar for best secondary, in addition to another Goya (best supporting actress), a Bafta and two nominations for the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Then came ‘Elegy’ (2008), Isabel Coixet’s first Hollywood job, in which she co-starred with Ben Kingsley; ‘Broken Embraces’ (2009), by her friend Almodóvar, or Rob Marshall’s musical ‘Nine’ (2009) for which she was once again nominated for an Oscar.

In 2011 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and premiered ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 4: On Stranger Tides’a film in which he stars alongside Johnny Depp.

She again shot ‘The Counsellor’ (2013), by director Ridley Scott, together with her and her husband Javier Bardem, which was followed by ‘Ma ma’ (2014), by Julio Médem, a film that earned her another Goya nomination for Best Leading Role .

In 2016, the year in which he debuted as ddirector with a documentary about childhood leukemia, she shot the second part of ‘The girl with your eyes’ by Fernando Trueba, in 2017 a ‘biopic’ about the narco Pablo Escobar, by Fernando León, which was followed in 2018 by ‘Todos lo Saben’, by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, for which she was once again nominated for the Goya 2019 for Best Leading Actress, a nomination that she repeated in 2020 for her work in the Almodóvar’s film ‘Pain and Glory’ (2019).

This year she also worked on ‘The Wasp Network’ (Olivier Assayas), a Cuban spy thriller in which she starred alongside Ana de Armas, Gael García Bernal and Edgar Ramírez, among others.

2021 marked her recognition as an actress at the Venice Mostra, which was presented with two different films: the comedy ‘Official Competition’ (Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat) and ‘Parallel Mothers’ (Almodóvar), with which she won the Volpi Cup for best actress at the Festival’s 78th edition . She also won for this film the award for best actress from the Los Angeles Critics Association, the Fotogramas de Plata for best actress and the Goya and Oscar nominations in the same category.

The Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA) paid tribute to the actress in the 2021 edition of the “Film Benefit” for her performances, including that of “Madres Paralelas”.

‘The 355’ (2022, Simon Kinberg) is his latest international work and ‘On the Margins’ (2022, Juan Diego Botto), his last national film, which he produces and co-stars with Luis Tosar. In the pipeline, she has ‘Not a Bride’, a new documentary series on child marriage that she will narrate and co-produce with VIS Social Impact, the production company of Pedro Almodóvar, El Deseo, and Mogambo.

The 2019 Donostia Prize, the 2018 honorary César, the 2017 Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts are some of the distinctions that the artist has also received, who has stood out for carrying out humanitarian work.