Penelope Cruz’s Chanel dress is a work of art

Undisputed protagonist of the fourteenth edition of Benefit films 2021, which was held in MoMa from New York, was the actress Penelope Cruz, than at the event, hosted by maison Chanel sponsor of the evening since 2011, he enchanted everyone. After the standing ovation for his last one movie Madres Paralelas, the star was also awarded from Rajendra Roy, chief curator of the film department of the New York museum.

But the spotlight didn’t just shine on muse from Pedro Almodóvar, but also on its enchanting jewel dress. A model signed Chanel of a deep Red and from marbled texture: V-neck and hundreds of crystals surrounded by a Flake ending in the center of the chest.

Penelope Cruz, too ambassador from the maison French, it was a real one appearance with this dress from the collection Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020/2021. A slightly longer model on the back, with a cut empire style which the actress accompanied by a couple of décolleté black open on the tip. The dress, a lot elaborate, took more than seven hundred hours from work by the artisans of the brand.

To the Benefit films there have been numerous dressed guests from the incredible creations of brand name French. Dozens of other stunning looks from the house on 31 Rue Cambon paraded around the walls of the New York museum. Like that of the singer Rosalìa: a shirt from silk white e trousers in black wool. That of the model and actress Riley Keough: suit jacket and trousers with pink sequins clear. But also Kristen Wiig, Rebecca Hall, Rebecca Dayan, Diane Kruger, Anne Hathaway, Dasha Nekrasova And Pom Klementieff they were ultra glamorous and “branded” Chanel.