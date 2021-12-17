Penelope Cruz’s red dress for Christmas

If you could choose a perfect party dress without considering reality, anyone would point to a couture creation. Not many people know the dynamics, the prerogatives and les petites mains that mark the rhythms of high fashion, but those voluminous, ethereal and floating dresses speak for themselves, inducing anyone who looks at them to daydream. It happens especially during the holidays, when you have to choose what to wear for Christmas. After Valentina Ferragni in Dior, the brightest Latin star in cinema offers a perfect Christmas vision. IS Penélope Cruz, who at the annual ceremony organized at MoMA by Chanel, enchanted the global audience in a red dress, Once again.

The Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit 2021 was staged in the Big Apple. The spotlight was all on Penélope Cruz, who received the symbolic recognition of the event for having “hypnotized cinema audiences since 1982” and for every single stage of his extraordinary career, and on her precious red satin dress. Penélope was celebrated with emotion by Rosalía, but also by Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Almodóvar, the director of the film Madres Paralelas which reserved for the Spanish actress the victory of the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival and the Oscar nomination. Supporting the MoMa Film Benefit film award ceremony since 2011 is Chanel, the maison to which Penélope Cruz has been linked since 2018.

The long dress with asymmetrical hem worn by the actress of Pain and glory appeared in black in Chanel’s fall winter 2020 couture collection. When Penélope Cruz arrived on the red carpet in the night between 14 and 15 December, many thought that to celebrate such a bold personality no color would have made the idea better than a fiery red satin. Paired with a pair of suede platform sandals, the dress with a deep jewel neckline captured the spotlight. In order not to stop shining, Penélope gathered her dark brown hair in a soft bun and framed her face with a pair of silver and sparkling dangle earrings, paired with a ring.

