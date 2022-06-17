Penelope Menchaca demonstrates how to wear a stylish black miniskirt dress and turns heads

Penélope Menchaca is a Mexican television host and actress. She is known for hosting the television program 12 Corazones on the Telemundo network. She is the daughter of Dolores Menchaca, director of the Folkloric Ballet of the State of Mexico. For these hours she has been in contact with her followers through her account on Instagram.

The driver Penelope Menchaca, always maintains a round trip with his followers on Instagram to whom he gives them constant posts of his activities and also of his looks. In them, he wears a miniskirt and exposes his beautiful legs that look great. Penelope He has 1.4 million loyal followers who don’t miss his posts.

Penelope Menchaca At the age of 14, she joined the Ballet de México and traveled the world as a dancer. She belonged to the musical group called Las Nenas at the age of 19 together with her sisters Soraya and Vanessa and also the television host Anayanssi Moreno, developing as a singer for more than 10 years of musical career.

In 1999, Penelope Menchaca, traveled through the United States, was on channel 62 of the Los Angeles TV station, which made a presentation in the afternoon, some time later they wanted Penelope Menchaca as host. After negotiations for television Channel 62, she separated from Las Nenas and moved with her two daughters to live in Los Angeles, California and was the host of live shows in Los Angeles.

A few hours ago Penelope Menchaca He posted some photos on his account. instagram where she shows her figure with a black dress that is ideal for women over 55 years of age. Posing from the sofa in her house, the former TV Azteca host showed that she is one of the most beautiful in the television industry.