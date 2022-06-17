Entertainment

Penelope Menchaca demonstrates how to wear a stylish black miniskirt dress and turns heads

Penélope Menchaca is a Mexican television host and actress. She is known for hosting the television program 12 Corazones on the Telemundo network. She is the daughter of Dolores Menchaca, director of the Folkloric Ballet of the State of Mexico. For these hours she has been in contact with her followers through her account on Instagram.

The driver Penelope Menchaca, always maintains a round trip with his followers on Instagram to whom he gives them constant posts of his activities and also of his looks. In them, he wears a miniskirt and exposes his beautiful legs that look great. Penelope He has 1.4 million loyal followers who don’t miss his posts.

