Penelope with Angelica Russo – Corriere dell’Umbria

Gabriele Muccino is a director, among the most famous in Italy and internationally. Born in Rome on May 20, 1967 (Taurus), the passion for cinema it has always been a part of him: his first short film he shot it at 18, having his grandmother and younger brother act, Silvio. The turning point in his career came with the film The last Kiss in 2001, after which Muccino also achieved success abroad.

In 2016, during an interview with the program The Arena by Massimo Giletti, Silvio Muccino revealed of having distanced himself from his older brother and his parents due to Gabriel’s attitude: “The malaise suffered in the family was worked out in a different way between Gabriele and me. He took it out, even with physically violent attitudes“, he has declared.

Subsequently, the relationship between the two brothers certainly did not improve, even if Gabriele withdrew the dispute against Silvio. The latter had also made known alleged violence of his brother against his first wife Elena Majoni: “He gave her a slap that punctured her eardrum and had to undergo a plastic eardrum to reacquire it in part”, Silvio’s statements.

As for the private life, Gabriele Muccino has three children from three different women: Silvio Leonardo had by the screenwriter Eugenia Di Napoli, Ilan by Elena Majoni e Penelope from the current partner Angelica Russo, married in 2012. Between curiosity on his account, it was Eva Mendes to introduce Muccino to Will Smith, who immediately fell in love with his films. One of his Hollywood friends (besides Will Smith) is Tom Cruise: it was he who taught him to play baseball. Gabriele Muccino is among the guests of Sunday In, in the episode of Sunday 31 October broadcast on Rai1, to present the book Life on him.

