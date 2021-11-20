Peng case, Biden puts pressure on China: ‘Tell us where it is and how it is’

The president of the United States “deeply concerned, wants independent and verifiable evidence”. According to the director of the Global Times, the tennis player “is at home and did not want to be disturbed”. And L’Equipe dedicates the first page to her

Where is Peng Shuai? The president of the United States, Joe Biden, also joins the growing chorus of those who want to know how the Chinese tennis player is doing. Biden said he was “deeply concerned” about his whereabouts and wants China to “provide independent and verifiable evidence” of his position, despite Chinese state media publishing his photographs on Friday. The former number 1 of the double has disappeared since November 2 after being accused of sexual abuse against former deputy premier Zhang Gaoli.

The Chinese media – According to the director of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, close to the government, the latest photos on social media of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai are “his current state”. Hu Xijin tweeted that he had “confirmation through my sources that these photos are indeed the current state” of Peng. “For the past few days, she has stayed at her home freely and didn’t want to be disturbed. He will show up in public and will soon participate in some activities, ”added Hu, but without bringing evidence of his claims.

First page – Today Peng Shuai is the protagonist of the first page of the Equipe, which published the photo with the phrase that is invading social media these days: “Where is Peng Shuai”.

