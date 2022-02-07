Peng Shuai again denied having been sexually abused

Monday the French sports newspaper The team published an exclusive interview with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who last November had disappeared for days after having reported being sexually abused by a prominent Chinese politician. In the interview, the first with a Western newspaper since November, the tennis player denied ever accusing anyone of sexual violence and said she had never “disappeared”. It is the second time that Peng Shuai has retracted the allegations made in November: the first was in late December during an interview with a Singapore newspaper.

At the beginning of November, Peng Shuai wrote on the Chinese social network Weibo that she was forced to have sex with former Chinese deputy prime minister Zhang Gaoli. The long post with the allegations had been deleted about half an hour after publication, but in the meantime it had started circulating online and had generated a major scandal in China and abroad.

After that post Peng had disappeared from public life for two weeks, and the international sports community had expressed grave concerns about her condition. Peng later said she was fine and safe, in an email and some videos deemed unconvincing, with the strong suspicion that she had been forced to do so.

The journalists ofTeam Sophie Dorgan and Marc Ventouillac interviewed Peng in Beijing, China, where the Winter Olympics are underway. In the interview, Peng was explicitly asked about the allegations contained in the November post, and she replied in a rather elusive manner saying that she had never accused anyone of sexual assault.

During the interview, carried out in a hotel room in Beijing, Peng also denied that she ever “disappeared” after the publication of that post. “I have never disappeared. It’s just that so many people, including my friends or IOC members, sent me messages and it was simply impossible for me to reply to everyone, ”Peng said. Asked by French reporters as to why he had decided to delete the post, Peng replied that he had created “a huge misunderstanding” and that he did not want the meaning of that post to be distorted.

The tennis player also said that she always kept in touch with her closest friends and also spoke with members of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the world organization of women’s tennis. However, these statements are in contradiction with what has been said so far by the WTA executives, who have always said that they were unable to contact the tennis player directly.

Doubts about the credibility of Peng’s claims to theTeam they are also due to the fact that throughout the interview the tennis player was never alone, but always at the side of Wang Kan, chief of staff of the Chinese Olympic Committee.

Finally, 36-year-old Peng Shuai announced plans to retire from tennis and said he met with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Saturday. During the meeting, also confirmed by an IOC statement, Peng said he had talked at length with Bach about his plans for the future and his intention to travel to Europe as soon as the pandemic is over. Neither Peng nor Bach said they talked about the November allegations during the meeting.

