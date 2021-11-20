Peng Shuai, photos with cats and soft toys spread from China. But the UN and the White House are asking for clarification

The photo of Peng Shuai hugging a cat, while behind her dozens of colorful soft toys keep her company. Then a close-up. These are the shots that appeared on Peng’s WeChat account that would also have written “Happy Weekend”. The photos were posted on Twitter by a reporter from a Chinese state broadcaster. Meanwhile, international requests are growing to shed light on the disappearance of the tennis player who had accused former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual violence, only to disappear into thin air, before her accusation was withdrawn. There has been no news of him since. The photos come after yesterday the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the association that brings together professional tennis players from all over the world, is ready to stop all its scheduled tournaments in China if no light is shed on the fate of Peng Shuai. The United States and the United Nations also joined the request. “We are deeply concerned about the news of Peng Shuai’s disappearance following his complaints,” said the White House spokesperson. Jen Psaki asking Beijing to provide “independent and verifiable” information on where the tennis player is.

Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN office for human rights, also called for “a transparent investigation” into the allegations against the former prime minister. “We have no news of Peng since she reported on social media that she was sexually assaulted – said the spokesperson – it is important that we have evidence of where she is and that she is fine”. Last Thursday Hu Xijin, reporter for the nationalist tabloid People’s Daily, he wrote that he did not believe, “as a person familiar with the Chinese system”, that the tennis player “has received retaliation and repression hypothesized by the foreign media for the things people have talked about”.

On the same night, the CGTN posted it screenshot of the alleged bureaucratic email sent by Peng to the WTA, in which the former number one of the double rankings dismantles the allegations of abuse and asks for prior consent on the dissemination of any statement related to her. The hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai went viral on social media. Many are now calling for a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, in China, the topic has become a taboo, so much so that the champion’s post denouncing it was immediately removed. In the country’s Internet world, the topic was censored, ending up in the Great Firewall.

Read also: