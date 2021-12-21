Peng Shuai said he has never accused anyone of sexual assault

In her first public interview since she complained in early November that she was forced to have sex with former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai said she had never accused anyone of sexual violence. After recounting the abuse she suffered in a post shared on the Weibo social network, censored in less than half an hour, Peng had disappeared from public life for two weeks. She later said she was fine and safe, in an email and some videos deemed unconvincing, with the strong suspicion that she was forced to do so: even in this case there are strong doubts that she could speak freely.

Peng was interviewed by the Singapore-language Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao during a sporting event in Shanghai. In the video interview, she said she wanted to “clearly underline a very important point”, namely that she “never said or wrote that someone had sexually abused her”. She then added that her initial post had been “misunderstood” and denied that she was being controlled by anyone, claiming that “she had always been very free”.

In early November, Peng said she was forced to have sexual intercourse with Zhang – with whom she had an intermittent relationship – about three years ago.

Many had considered the timely cancellation of his post to be an act of censorship by the Chinese government in yet another attempt to block the #MeToo movement in the country, not least because the person accused was one of the best-known and most powerful politicians in China. Her absence from public life had then made several of the most famous and strongest tennis players in the world suspicious, as well as the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the world organization of women’s tennis, which in early December had announced the “immediate suspension of all tournaments in China “, for” serious doubts “about Peng’s conditions.

In the weeks following his disappearance, a Chinese state TV channel published an email attributed to Peng claiming that the allegations against Zhang were false. Other press outlets had circulated some photos and videos that seemed not to have been made in those days with the aim of proving that Peng was okay, but actually raising doubts that she was free to move and talk without constraints. .

There had also been doubts when in late November the tennis player spoke with the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, saying that she was safe in her home in Beijing.

In the interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Peng says among other things that she wrote the email in her own hand and that someone had helped her translate it into English, adding that the translation published in China and also spread abroad was accurate.

According to the WTA the fact that the recent interview it was done in a public place is a good sign, but it does not prove that Peng is well and that “he is able to communicate without censorship or coercion.” The WTA, which has made it known that it has not yet been able to contact the tennis player directly, is continuing to ask for a “complete, fair and transparent” investigation into what happened.