Peng Shuai, the missing tennis player photographed at a youth tournament in Beijing

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai she appeared at a Beijing tennis tournament today, according to official photos from the event, after international pressure to obtain information on her health. Peng appears in a blue jacket and white sport pants at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals, according to photos posted on the official China Open Weibo account. This is Peng’s first public appearance since her sexual abuse allegations were widely censored on the web by China.

Peng Shuai, the missing tennis player will soon be back in public. The media: “These photos are real”

The two-time Grand Slam doubles champion had not been seen publicly since earlier this month she claimed that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli “forced” her to have sex during an extramarital affair that lasted several years. Following a global outcry, including from tennis superstars and the United Nations, Chinese state media reporters have released a barrage of footage purporting to show that all is well for Peng. A video of the event, tweeted by the editor of the Global Times newspaper, Hu Xijin, shows the Chinese tennis player standing in a stadium among a group of guests whose names are announced amid the roar of applause. A reporter from the Global Times tweeted another video showing Peng signing autographs for children in what appears to be the same stadium, before posing for photos with them.

On Saturday on Twitter Hu Xijin, director of the Global Times, had posted photos – like the one above with a cat – of the tennis player. There had been no news of her since November 2 after the accusation of abuse against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli. “She stayed at her house for the past few days. She will show up in public and participate in some activities,” added Hu. Two videos also appeared, doubts about authenticity. At the moment it is not possible to verify Hu’s claims, nor to when the photos date back. The images appeared after the WTA threatened to leave China in the absence of clarification on Peng Shuai and, moreover, the photos were shared by a Twitter account labeled by the social network as “media affiliated with the Chinese state”.

