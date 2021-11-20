Peng Shuai, the missing tennis player will soon be back in public. The media: “These photos are real”

Peng Shuai, the tennis player Chinese missing for 20 days, she’s fine. The latest social media photos of the tennis star are ‘her current state’. Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, wrote on Twitter that he had “confirmed through my sources that these photos are indeed the current state” of Peng, who has disappeared since November 2 after being accused of sexual abuse against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang. Gaoli.

“For the past few days, she has stayed at her house freely and didn’t want to be disturbed. He will present himself in public and will soon participate in some activities, ”added Hu, whose claims are difficult to verify, on the case that triggered a worldwide mobilization.

Peng Shuai’s WeChat moments just posted three latest photos and said “Happy weekend”.

Her friend shared the three photos and the screenshot of Peng’s WeChat moments. pic.twitter.com/tut8CEH6gu – Shen Shiwei 沈 诗 伟 (@shen_shiwei) November 19, 2021

The threat to stop tennis in China

The pressure exerted on the Chinese authorities for the most serious case of #MeToo in the People’s Republic also came from the United Nations. The UN has called for a transparent investigation into the heavy allegations of sexual violence directed by tennis champion Peng Shuai to former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli, now retired. And the White House said it was “very worried” about the fate of the female doubles star, who hasn’t appeared in public since November 2. That day, with bitterness and completely disarmed, she told everyone about the rape she suffered from a very young age, from which a complicated relationship would be born, and about the one that took place in Beijing in 2018 in the ivory house of one of the 7 most important men in China. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the association that brings together professionals from all over the world, is in the meantime ready to stop any tournament scheduled in China if it is not clarified. WTA CEO Steve Simon said without hesitation in an interview with CNN.

Last updated: Saturday 20 November 2021, 09:46



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED