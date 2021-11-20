Peng Shuai, the WTA threatens to leave China: “Rape allegations are more important than business”

Where is it and what does it do Peng Shuai? The tennis champion disappeared after denouncing the former vice premier in a post Zhang Gaoli about forcing her into a sexual relationship three years ago. Professional women’s tennis, after the posts and requests of many colleagues, threatens to leave China in the absence of clarification on the matter. “We are fully prepared to withdraw our assets and face all the complications that follow,” he said Steve Simon, number one of the WTA, the association that manages the women’s circuit worldwide, speaking to CNN -. Because rape charges are more important than business ”. Simon, who went further than calling for an independent investigation to shed light on the case, told the Atlanta network that the WTA plans. ten events in China for 2022 worth tens of millions of dollars, but which was willing to withdraw them. “We are at a crossroads in our relationship with China and our business there,” he noted, adding that the WTA must demand justice and cannot compromise: “Women must be respected and uncensored.”

Read Also “A million in the square”, a new No vax protest on Saturday in Rome: the businessman who wants a “popular coup d’etat” is at the head

The fate of the champion in fact remains shrouded in the deepest mystery, increasing the anxiety of fans, colleagues and colleagues worldwide. The last alleged email with which the 35-year-old champion wanted to reassure her condition did not convince at all. Peng has since disappeared, but on Thursday night CGTN, the international English-language channel of state TV CCTV, reported “having learned” that the tennis player “sent an email to Steve Simon, president and CEO of WTA ”, which takes care of the women’s tennis professional circuit, publishing the text. “Regarding the recent news released on the official website of the WTA, the content has not been confirmed or verified by myself and has been released without my consent”, reads the letter attributed to Peng, former number one in the ranking of double with successes. to Wimbledon and Paris. “The reports in that statement, including the sexual assault allegation, are not true. I have not disappeared, nor am I in danger. I’m resting at home and everything is fine. Thanks again for taking care of me ”, continues the email, asking the WTA to verify any future statements and to ask for their consent before their publication.

Regardless of the bureaucratic tones, far from the post of complaint on the abuses suffered, the screenshot of the letter posted by the CGTn includes a clearly visible cursor in the center of the text and, much more surprisingly, it was not picked up or published by any other media in China, which fueled the inevitable skepticism. Simon himself said that the CGTN statement “increases concern about his safety, it’s hard to believe that Peng Shuali really wrote the email.” For this reason, “Peng must be able to speak freely, he must be listened to, his accusations deserve an investigation”.

Read Also Germany, Angela Merkel announces the strategy of the three thresholds based on the hospitalization index: “With the current infections in 24 days it will be necessary to double the intensive care”

It is unimaginable that the Communist leadership will be able to accept such requests, all the more so when a very prominent figure of the CCP, albeit retired, would end up on the grill. In China, Peng’s name was blacked out on social networks, where searches are blocked, while his profile on Weibo, Twitter in Mandarin, where he denounced the abuses suffered and assured, despite not having evidence of relationship and violence, “that he wants to go ahead with his complaint even at the cost of ending up like an egg that collides with a rock”. The case has been classified as one of the #MeToo movement, but it could also be linked to the power struggle within the CCP, when last week the Sixth Plenum elevated President Xi Jinping among the party’s greats, along with Mao Zedong and Deng. Xiaoping. The hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai circulates on Twitter, enriching itself with appeals that see the Japanese star Naomi Osaka, the legend Billie Jean King, the former number one Chris Evert, up to Novak Djokovic: the Serbian, at the top of the male ranking, has declared “shocked” by the story and by the darkness that surrounds it.

China has been at the center of the women’s professional tennis association’s aggressive expansion over the past decade, hosting nine tournaments in the 2019 season, the latest before the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a total prize pool of 30. 4 million dollars. At the same time, China is under pressure on a number of issues related to human rights, in the midst of growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The WTA’s stance on Peng, if confirmed, would go much further than other sports organizations that have struggled to balance the demands of fans and players to oppose human rights violations with their reliance on the Chinese market.