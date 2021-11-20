Peng Shuai will be back in public soon

At the moment it is not possible to verify Hu’s claims, nor to when the photos date back. The images appeared after the WTA threatened to leave China in the absence of clarification on Pebg Shuai and, in addition, the photos were shared by a Twitter account labeled by the social network as “media affiliated with the Chinese state”.

The photos of Peng Shuai Three photos appeared on Twitter: one shows the smiling player with a cat in her arms in what appears to be her home. Plush toys, a trophy, a Chinese flag and accreditations are visible in the background. Another snapshot shows a selfie of Peng Shuai with a Kung Fu Panda figurine, an animated film for children. A frame with a picture of Winnie the Pooh appears in the background.

The photos are accompanied by an English caption explaining how the images were posted privately by the player on Wechat to wish her contacts a “happy weekend”.