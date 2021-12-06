Peng Shuai’s Truths: “I Panicked, I gave in and we had sex” | News

Here is the post – deleted but captured – by the Chinese tennis player in which she denounces the sexual assault by former Chinese premier Zhang Gaoli

“We had sex once, seven years ago … For a long time I had buried our story in my heart, since you had no intention of taking any responsibility. But then, why did you come looking for me again, to take me to your house and make me have sex with you? “. It is an excerpt from the post published on November 2 last – then removed from social media – by the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai who denounced the sexual assault on the part by former Chinese premier Zhang Gaoli.

In the post, which some followers of Peng Shuai they managed to photograph before the Chinese censorship removed him, the tennis player, who disappeared from the public scene for days after his revelations, tells about his nightmare. “I have no proof, and it was impossible to keep any trace of what happened – reads the document reported by the ‘Corriere della Sera’ – That afternoon, at first I said no to you and I burst into tears. I had dinner with you and your wife, Kang Jie. You kept talking and saying so many things, to get the thoughts out of my mind. After dinner, you said that you had never forgotten me in those seven years, and that I should be nice to you, and away saying… I felt overwhelmed by panic, but I gave in. Yes, we had sex. ” Then the hint of ‘danger’: “Even at the risk of my life, I want to tell the truth about you … But even if I risk disintegrating, like an egg thrown against a rock, I’m ready to tell the truth about you” .

After days without news of him Peng Shuai she reappeared in public showing herself in videoconference with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach reassuring him about his condition: “I’m fine and I’m safe, I want respect for my privacy”. A circumstance that did not convince, so much so that the WTA, the association that brings together all tennis players, has announced “the immediate suspension” of all tournaments in China and Hong Kong in light of the unclear situation.