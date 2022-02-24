Penicillin significantly slows the progression of rheumatic heart disease in children

The results suggest that for every 13 children with latent disease who receive treatment for two years, one child is prevented from developing serious disease.

Regular and affordable penicillin treatment significantly reduced the risk of progression of underlying rheumatic heart disease in children and adolescents, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The research, led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI), Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Uganda Heart Institute and Washington National Children’s Hospital, also showed that early screening was critical in preventing progression. of severe rheumatic heart disease and death in children little ones.

Rheumatic heart disease affects 40.5 million people worldwide and causes at least 306,000 deaths a year. This chronic disease is caused by damage to the heart valves, following a case of strep throat.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Associate Professor Andrea Beaton told Infosalus that until this study it was unknown whether antibiotics were effective in preventing the progression of latent rheumatic heart disease.

“The trial is the first contemporary randomized controlled trial in rheumatic heart disease. The results are incredibly important in their own right, but they also demonstrate that high-quality clinical trials are feasible to address this neglected cardiovascular disease,” he says.

The trial involved 818 children Ugandans aged 5-17 years with latent rheumatic heart disease. Participants received penicillin injections every four weeks for two years, or no treatment at all.

All underwent echocardiography, in which ultrasound waves produce images of the heart, at the beginning and end of the trial.

The results of the examinations indicate that only three (0.8%) participants who received penicillin experienced progression of latent rheumatic heart disease, compared to 33 (8.3%) who did not receive the treatment.

Dr. Daniel Engelman of MCRI notes that the results showed a significant reduction in the development of the disease and that it was more substantial than expected,

“The results suggest that for every 13 children with latent disease who are treated for two years, a child is prevented from developing more serious disease. As a preventive strategy for a serious and chronic disease, this is a very important finding”, he explains.

For his part, MCRI Professor Andrew Steer stresses that screening for latent rheumatic heart disease was essential to stop its progression, as heart valve damage was largely untreatable.

“The children with latent rheumatic heart disease they do not present symptoms and we cannot clinically detect the slight alterations of the cardiac valves”, he explains.

“Currently, most patients are diagnosed when the disease is advanced and complications have already developed -he continues- This late diagnosis is associated with a high mortality rate at an early age, in part due to the missed opportunity to benefit from preventive antibiotic treatment. If patients can be identified early, there is an opportunity to intervene and improve health outcomes.”

Dr. Emmy Okello of the Uganda Heart Institute warns that the Ugandan government should strengthen programs that promote screening for rheumatic heart disease and the availability of penicillin.

In 2018, Uganda supported the World Health Organization resolution to make the condition a global priority:

“Our study found that a cheap and readily available penicillin can prevent the progression of latent rheumatic heart disease into the more severe and irreversible valve damage commonly seen in our hospitals with little or no access to valve surgery,” Okello said.

