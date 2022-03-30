Penlope Cruz and a second secret dress at the Oscars with which she also caused a sensation

Instead of attending the post-Oscar party that traditionally hosts vanityfair, after the Oscar ceremony, Penlope Cruz He preferred to approach another of the parallel parties of the cinematographic event, not lacking in tradition and glamour, such as the one organized by Maddona’s manager: the Guy Osseary. Other actors did the same Robert De Niro or Dakota Johnson.

The unexpected look of penlope cruz at the post oscar party

For the occasion, the Spanish actress put herself in the hands of Law Roach, Zendaya’s hairstylist. A winning bet that materialized in a silver draped neckline side slit dress by Dolce and Gabbana with which Penlope Cruz recovered her most sensual side. To complete the total silver lookPe chose some metallic platform sandals and Niwaka jewelry. The look beauty It was similar to the one she wore hours before on the red carpet, featuring her wavy hair and her gaze enhanced by dark shadows.

And the photo of penlope cruz that night

The person in charge of immortalizing the Spanish look, which has gone viral on Instagram, was the French photographer JR. In the image, Penlope Cruz evokes one of her emblematic films, ham, ham, and appears carrying a “ham” in each hand that represents his partner Javier Barden and his friend, the film director Pedro Almodovar. Apparently that’s what Penlope thought of doing when the artist gave her the black-and-white pictures of the two men in his life.

