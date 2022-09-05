Penlope Cruz is wrong in Venice to give credit to the ghastly Italian snafu L’immensit
The Whale It is a work about guilt, about the desire to retrace the mistakes of a life, the agony understood as a vaudeville situation, for which in your last hours a young preacher of an apocalyptic religion, a Chinese nurse, enter and leave the scene. a teenage daughter with the seed of a grudge, an unsympathetic ex-wife. And, of course, a pizza delivery man in pairs.
It is the opposite of a bel die. But somehow it honors, I don’t know if all of life, but I do know the last hours of this Brendan Fraser who begins the show by consuming a gay porn video and ends it wrapped in a new cloud. It is theater -here cinema- of the absurd raised to a major art, elegy of fat turned soul, in search of redemption that does not negotiate – that is true – with any diet.
Rebecca Zlotowski
The third film of the day in competition is the French The children of autres. Her director, Rebecca Zlotowski, has already given us many clues about her talent -and sometimes her capacity for cornered cruelty- in films like Grand Central either An easy filleboth magnificent and rarely seen in our country.
In the film presented here there is an approach to a much greater conventionality. It is The children of autres a drama that moves with elegance and a firm step through the emotional intimacy of a woman, orphaned by her mother since she was eight years old, who wants to experience motherhood when the biological clock is rushing her.
Authenticity, deep depth, measured bitterness, carnal desire and serenity are added to that character by a prodigious Belgian actress, Virginie Efira, to whom French cinema has not been able to leave room for her stature. Only a wise man like Paul Verhoeven was the one who valued its potential, giving it prominence in she and in Benedettaas a barbaric and enjoying nun.
The children of autres benefits infinitely from Virginie Efira. She puts the debauchery and pauses. And her actress and director, Rebecca Zlotowski, know how to temper the infinite sadness with which the last shots of her film evoke that master of heartbreak cinema called Claude Sautet.