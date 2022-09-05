Penlope Cruz is wrong in Venice to give credit to the ghastly Italian snafu L’immensit

Aronofsky, with actors Hong Chau, Sadie Sink and Fraser, at the presentation of The Whale. Claudio Onorati | Eph

The Whale It is a work about guilt, about the desire to retrace the mistakes of a life, the agony understood as a vaudeville situation, for which in your last hours a young preacher of an apocalyptic religion, a Chinese nurse, enter and leave the scene. a teenage daughter with the seed of a grudge, an unsympathetic ex-wife. And, of course, a pizza delivery man in pairs.

It is the opposite of a bel die. But somehow it honors, I don’t know if all of life, but I do know the last hours of this Brendan Fraser who begins the show by consuming a gay porn video and ends it wrapped in a new cloud. It is theater -here cinema- of the absurd raised to a major art, elegy of fat turned soul, in search of redemption that does not negotiate – that is true – with any diet.



