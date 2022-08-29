Penn Badgley Could Play Reed Richards in Fantastic Four Reboot

The Fantastic Four are very important characters in Marvel history. In addition to marking the success of Stan Lee as one of the absolute creators of the brand, they also laid the foundation for what would be the superhero genre for decades to come. With this background, fans have been waiting for years to see the heroes within the UCM, something that was finally achieved when the rights returned to the company a few years ago. Since then much has been said and speculated about the reboot and although a small appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 88% generated certain expectations, a new rumor suggests that Kevin Feige wants to start with younger actors and Penn Badgley could be perfect for that.

While we’ve had a few Fantastic Four movie adaptations, none have lived up to the hype. Fantastic Four (2005) – 27%, with Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis, was a minor film that made good profits, but never convinced the public, especially in the context in which it reached world theaters. A few years later, and taking advantage of the new “dark” trend in superhero movies, Josh Trank developed a new vision, The Fantastic Four – 9%, with Miles Teller, Jamie Bell, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara and Toby Kebbell that went through so many problems from its filming to its edition that it ended up becoming one of the worst catastrophes of the genre.

With these slip-ups and the MCU getting bigger and more interesting, fans have been waiting for a new and improved version of these heroes. Kevin Feig He confirmed on several occasions that the reboot was a priority for the company, but that it would take time and work to do it well so as not to disappoint anyone. Many rumors claimed that we would finally see the characters thanks to the multiverse and that was fulfilled when John Krasinski, the great favorite of the public, appeared in the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%.

Although fans reacted positively to the actor’s presence, new rumors spread that his casting was more of a gift to the public than part of an actual deal to be part of the MCU. From this point on it was also said that the company hoped to introduce the Fantastic Four with younger actors so that they could take advantage of them for many years to come, even if their first film was not an origin film.

In turn, this news also caused waves among fans, with some upset at the idea of ​​changing Krasinski, and others accepting the idea and proposing new names. A new rumor suggests that one of the best-known actors on television could finally get the role. During a talk on the podcast Marvel Vision Podcast (via ComicBookMovie.com), Devin Faraci assured that it is true that Marvel will seek diverse actors for the cast, but they will keep Richards as a white man, and it was here that the name of Penn Badgley:

The guys with whom [Marvel] been talking about it are all white. That kind [Penn Badgley] from the series You, who probably already has the role, frankly, he’s a white guy. They’re going with the standard, and he’s fantastic, by the way, that’s a good choice, but they’re doing something very classic.

Penn Badgley became very popular after working in gossip-girlbut he definitely found a very interesting fame thanks to his role in You – 91%. In this Netflix series, based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes, he casts himself as a killer who goes to deadly lengths in search of love, or what he considers love. Although the series is seen as a middling work, his portrayal has endeared him to audiences and critics alike, in addition to having enough fans to approve of a fourth season that has just wrapped filming.

The casting of The Fantastic Four is one of Marvel’s best kept secrets and it is expected, although nothing has been confirmed, that it will finally be revealed at the next MCU panel at D23 that will take place on September 10. Fans are eager for more news on the matter, especially now that it has been confirmed that Matt Shakman, director of WandaVision – 95% will be in charge of this reboot.

